St. Charles West closes regular season with victory against Patriots

ST. CHARLES — Nuru Allen had no desire to waltz into the postseason.

The St. Charles West baseball coach wanted a test for his players.

On Tuesday, his players passed the test with flying colors as St. Charles West closed out the regular season with a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Patriots at St. Charles West.

"I think this is a great way to go into districts," Allen said. "We have to have our 'A' game going into districts. We still have some work to do, but this is a good way to start (the playoffs)."

St. Charles West (15-5), the No. 9 ranked small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, matched its highest win total in a season since winning 15 games in 2016.

St. Charles West pressed the issue on the base paths, stealing three bases and taking extra bases when it could.

"We're rolling right now," St. Charles West senior Grant Middendorf said. "Our bats are hot, our pitching looks really good and our fielding is good. We're in a good spot to go somewhere."

St. Charles West opens the Class 4 District 5 tournament at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Winfield (4-14).