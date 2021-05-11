St. Charles West closes regular season with victory against Patriots

ST. CHARLES — Nuru Allen had no desire to waltz into the postseason.
The St. Charles West baseball coach wanted a test for his players.
On Tuesday, his players passed the test with flying colors as St. Charles West closed out the regular season with a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Patriots at St. Charles West.
"I think this is a great way to go into districts," Allen said. "We have to have our 'A' game going into districts. We still have some work to do, but this is a good way to start (the playoffs)."
St. Charles West (15-5), the No. 9 ranked small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, matched its highest win total in a season since winning 15 games in 2016.
St. Charles West pressed the issue on the base paths, stealing three bases and taking extra bases when it could.
"We're rolling right now," St. Charles West senior Grant Middendorf said. "Our bats are hot, our pitching looks really good and our fielding is good. We're in a good spot to go somewhere."
St. Charles West opens the Class 4 District 5 tournament at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Winfield (4-14).
On Tuesday, St. Charles West limited a Patriots offense that had been averaging nine runs a game to the lone run in the sixth inning. Junior Josh Newell threw four shutout innings before handing the ball to Middendorf.
A 6-foot-5 lefthander, Middendorf into trouble in the sixth inning as the Patriots (30-5) pulled within 2-1 and had the go-ahead run in scoring position.
Middendorf leaned on his teammates to get out of the jam.
"My teammates and coaches really helped me there," Middendorf said.
The Patriots threatened again in the seventh against closer Cole Gramling, putting the tying run in scoring position before the 6-foot senior slammed the door.
"I just have to get up there and compete and know that I'm the best," Gramling said. "I'm not that cocky, but that's what goes through my mind. It's a 1v1 battle and I'm not losing."
St. Charles West pitchers combined to give up six hits and one run over seven innings of work.
Sophomore pitcher Abraham Fischer went five innings, giving up two runs on five hits and kept the Patriots within striking distance.
"We did our thing of getting ahead in the count, and we got our pitches, but we didn't hit them," Patriots coach Mark Valle said. "Sometimes you've just got to tip your cap."