St. Charles West gets into high gear to win a pair of tournament games

ST. CHARLES — When Josh Newell let out a roar of delight after another shutout inning, it set something into motion in the dugout.
That primal noise sparked a flame the St. Charles West baseball team's offense needed in its twice belated season opener.
That bellow of joy ignited the fire and the Warriors' offense exploded.
"We started bringing that energy," St. Charles West senior outfielder Darius DeCarolis said. "When we bring that energy, we starting getting hyped and then things start clicking."
St. Charles West lit up the scoreboard in the fourth inning on the way to an 8-3 victory against Eureka in a pool play game of the St. Charles West Tournament at Blanchette Park.
"For us to get a win against a great Eureka team, hopefully, that will build confidence into the next games," St. Charles West Nuru Allen said. "I think that'll be a great starting block for our program."
St. Charles West (2-0) picked up a second tournament win shortly after by knocking off Duchesne 6-5.
Eureka (1-1) threatened to break through against Newell in the top half of the fourth inning, putting two on with only one out.
But just like in the first inning, Newell struck out the remaining batters and that fed the dugout the energy it was missing.
"Early in the game, I provided that energy," Newell said.
The Warriors took the energy Newell provided and broke out with eight runs on five hits, batting around once in the order.
"Someone needs to step up, figure it out, stop the bad things from continuing to steamroll and we didn't do that," Eureka coach James Daffron said. "They just kept taking advantage of all our mistakes as a varsity team should and that's what happens."
Leading the charge was DeCarolis, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Newell went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
After the slow start, DeCarolis didn't think there was any frustration in the dugout. He said St. Charles West just had to work out the timing of Eureka starting pitcher Owen Rudophi.
"When you time it right, it'll come to you," DeCarolis said.
The Warriors' eight runs were more than enough for Newell. The junior right-hander picked up the win, going 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing three earned runs on six hits.
"He did exactly what we thought he'd do," Allen said. "Unfortunately nobody got to see him last year, but he's one of our top two guys. To keep that team off balance as he did, that's awesome."
Though he ran into trouble in the fifth inning, Newell never hesitated in giving up the ball when his coach came to pull him.
"I know we have other guys coming in to provide insurance on the mound," Newell said. "I'm so proud of (Jacob Blasingame) coming in and shutting them down."
Blasingame threw the final 2 1/3 innings. He scattered three hits and struck out one.
St. Charles West is 2-0 in its own tournament and is scheduled to play host to Windsor (1-1) at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday for a spot in Wednesday's championship game, weather permitting.
St. Charles West could not play games scheduled Friday and Saturday because heavy rains left fields unplayable.
Eureka is scheduled to play Duchesne at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Blanchette Park. Eureka beat Windsor 2-1 to open the tournament Saturday.
"In the grand scheme of the whole season, will this affect us in the wins/loss column, I hope it does in a positive way," Daffron said. "We need to learn from our mistakes. It's not forgetting about it, but let's not dwell on it. We need to clean things up and make sure we don't let that happen again."