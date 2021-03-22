St. Charles West gets into high gear to win a pair of tournament games

"Early in the game, I provided that energy," Newell said.

The Warriors took the energy Newell provided and broke out with eight runs on five hits, batting around once in the order.

"Someone needs to step up, figure it out, stop the bad things from continuing to steamroll and we didn't do that," Eureka coach James Daffron said. "They just kept taking advantage of all our mistakes as a varsity team should and that's what happens."

Leading the charge was DeCarolis, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Newell went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

After the slow start, DeCarolis didn't think there was any frustration in the dugout. He said St. Charles West just had to work out the timing of Eureka starting pitcher Owen Rudophi.

"When you time it right, it'll come to you," DeCarolis said.

The Warriors' eight runs were more than enough for Newell. The junior right-hander picked up the win, going 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing three earned runs on six hits.

"He did exactly what we thought he'd do," Allen said. "Unfortunately nobody got to see him last year, but he's one of our top two guys. To keep that team off balance as he did, that's awesome."