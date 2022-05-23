St. Charles West hopes to stay on a roll heading into sectional against John Burroughs

Josh Newell peered down the third-base line in the Class 4 District 6 baseball title game Thursday at Wright City

The St. Charles West senior wondered what was going on in his coach's head as he waited.

The two locked eyes and West coach Nuru Allen gave Newell the green light.

"I was looking to move the runner over honestly," Newell said. "It was in the back of my mind with that I could end it right here."

Given the sign to swing away, Newell put everything into one mighty swing and crushed the pitch over the center field wall.

That home run gave West a 4-2 victory, a district title and a spot in the Class 4 state tournament.

"He and I made eye contact and having him sacrifice the runner over did cross my mind, but I let him swing the bat and I'm glad I did," Allen said.

Winner of 11 consecutive games, St. Charles West (15-5) will host John Burroughs (25-4) at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the sectional round. It's the first meeting between the teams in at least 22 seasons.

It's the second consecutive district title the Warriors have captured under Allen.

Midway through the season, the Warriors were 4-5. But since a 12-0 loss April 15 to Class 5 District 4 champion Fort Zumwalt East, the Warriors haven't lost.

"We just weren't playing games consistently," Allen said. "Rain was a big issue and not able to get out to play. But our boys started to get into a rhythm at the right time."

It took 30 days of fighting with the rain just to get out to practice and play nine games.

Leading the way has been Lindenwood University commit Newell.

"He's been huge," Allen said. "We wouldn't be in the situation that we're in without him. His leadership, and calm demeanor. He never gets to high or too low. When he speaks, everyone listens because he doesn't speak often. He's a coach's dream."

Newell was masterful in the district final, pitching 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and giving up two runs and one hit before the walkoff home run in the bottom of the seventh.

"I would have laid it down to give the team a better chance to get that run across," Newell said.

That kind of reaction doesn't surprise Allen.

"He does what it takes for the team," Allen said. "That's how he has been for four years I've had him."

Newell has posted a 5-1 record on the mound with three complete games and a 2.25 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched with 79 strikeouts.

With a bat, he's collected 11 RBI with a .339 batting average.

"Before every game, we come together and we understand what's at stake," Newell said. "It's our time to lock in as a team."

West is two victories from reaching the state semifinal round for the first time since 2003.

"I think we can get there," Allen said. "Pitching wise we've got guys who are unproven, but they have the talented. We swing the bat well. I do like our chances, but each game has to be our best game of the season."

