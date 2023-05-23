ST. CHARLES — Matt Box would have loved to have joined his team on the field Tuesday afternoon.

After a scary collision in the outfield with teammate Andrew Voelkl last week, the St. Charles West sophomore was thrilled at least to join Voeklk in the Warriors' dugout.

"It's something you don't ever want to happen," Box said. "That's baseball. It happens in life. I'm grateful that we recovered so fast."

Box and Voelkl just had to smile as St. Charles West continued its assault on scoreboards with an 11-4 victory over Orchard Farm in a Class 4 sectional game at Orchard Farm.

"At the end of the day, I'm just happy to watch them win," Box said. "That's all that matters."

St. Charles West (16-14) will host Fulton (18-8) on Thursday in a Class 4 quarterfinal.

It's the second time in the last three years the Warriors have advanced to the quarterfinal round.

"You can never take it for granted," St. Charles West coach Nuru Allen said. "Each year is a different year. At the beginning of the year, I don't know if we thought we'd be in this situation. I really cherish that we're back here in the quarterfinals and hopefully, we'll get over that hump."

The Warriors haven't advanced past the quarterfinal round since 2003, when it finished third in Class 3.

Seeing two teammates collide in the outfield and suffer lingering effects from last week's accident shook up the Warriors.

"The whole team was scared. We were worried about the boys," St. Charles West senior Barrett Disselhorst said. "Once we got the OK from them on Friday, we came out and won districts and then we finished it off today. Now onto the quarterfinals."

Just like Friday, West's offense was a little sluggish to find traction Tuesday. But in the fifth inning, St. Charles West detonated.

Senior outfielder Noah Gramling got the Warriors offense going in the fifth with a leadoff double and the rest of the lineup followed.

The Warriors sent 14 batters to the plate, scoring nine runs on seven hits. They took advantage of three errors to battle back from a 3-2 deficit for an 11-3 lead.

Disslehorst did most of the damage with two doubles and three RBI in the nine-run explosion.

"Once we get going, we really tack on and rally together as a team," Disselhorst said. "Even with two outs, we rally as a team. We may be slow to begin, but we kept rolling."

Since May, Disselhorst is 10-for-22 with eight RBI at the plate.

"He struggled at the beginning of the year, towards the midway through the year, he started finding that stroke," Allen said. Now he's really seeing the ball well. When he's swinging it well, he gives protection to Goering and lengthens our lineup."

Orchard Farm (9-18) scored three runs in the first three innings, but that nine-run outburst was too much for the Eagles to overcome.

"We had a good solid game brewing, but we couldn't get things right," Orchard Farm coach Phil Kendall said. "We played a good game outside of that one inning. It's unfortunate, but if you'd have asked Orchard Farm people at the beginning of the season if we'd be in this situation, (they probably wouldn't have thought so)."

Orchard Farm started the year 0-11 before finishing the season 9-7 and capturing its first district title since 2019.

"Where we were at halfway through the season and how far we've come in the second half of the season is just amazing," Kendall said.

Senior Charlie Grunwaldt powered the Warriors offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBI.

With Fulton standing in their way from a trip to the state semifinal round, Disselhorst knows what it's going to take Thursday.

"It's going to take another gritty, hard game," Disselhorst said. "We need to pile on runs and hit, while playing good defense."