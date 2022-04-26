St. Dominic muscles past Borgia for conference victory

WASHINGTON, Mo. — It was a mess he made, so Nate Kemp didn't want someone else to have to come in and clean it up.

"Every pitcher who gets into a jam late in their outing, they want to finish it," the St. Dominic senior said.

While he was reluctant to hand off the ball when he saw Grant Richars trotting up to the mound, all Kemp could do was smile.

"If I can't get someone out, I know Grant can," Kemp said.

Kemp and Richars paired to hammer down a 4-2 win over Borgia in an Archdiocese Athletic Association contest at Borgia High School on Tuesday afternoon.

St. Dominic (19-5, 6-1 AAA), the No. 4 ranked small school in the STLhighschoosports.com rankings, swept the season series against Borgia for the second consecutive season.

"It means a lot," St. Dominic coach Frank Schlenke said. "Whoever (Borgia coach Rob Struckhoff) has, he always puts a good team on the field."

Kemp, an Missouri S&T recruit went 5 2/3 innings, struck out nine and gave up two runs on five hits, while walking five.

It appeared the senior got into his groove before the sixth inning when he struggled to locate his fastball. While he grappled with his command, Borgia scratched across its second run of the game and loaded the bases against Kemp.

Seeing his teammate struggling on the mound, Richars knew what he had to do.

"My guy pitched his butt off," Richars said. "I just had to come in and help out a little bit and get him his win under his belt."

Richars came on in relief in the bottom of the sixth and in two pitches got out of the jam before slamming the door in the bottom of the seventh.

The Coastal Carolina recruit tossed 1 1-3 innings out of the pen to record the save getting one strikeout in relief.

"My mindset was throwing strikes and let them hit it because the defense will make the play behind me," Richars said.

Borgia (7-7, 1-3 AAA) had three pitchers combine to give up one earned run on six hits throughout the game but were on the losing end of the scoreboard due to four errors in the first three innings.

"Every once in a while we'll make a couple of errors where it'll cost us some runs," Struckhoff said. "Sometimes it costs us a game and sometimes it doesn't, but I believe that it cost us a game today. All three of our pitchers did what they needed to do. They deserved better fates."

The streaking Crusaders have won 12 games in a row, the longest streak since they won 15 in a row in 2007.

Schlenke didn't mince words about the secret to his team's success recently.

"We're playing good very consistent baseball," Schlenke said. "Hitting is coming around a bit. We've just been very consistent without making too many mistakes."

The 12-game winning streak is currently the fifth-longest streak in the area behind Edwardsville (20), Father McGivney (18), Union (15) and Triad (13).

