Stearns sparks Edwardsville past Francis Howell on mound, at the plate

EDWARDSVILLE — As has often been the case this season, Edwardsville senior Spencer Stearns was in the middle of the action Friday.

He threw six shutout innings and was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Tigers past Francis Howell 4-0 in a nonconference baseball game.

“My arm was feeling all right when we warmed up, and then as we got going, I really started to get a feel for my fastball and curveball,” said Stearns, a right-hander. “That’s what I worked with all day. I could locate and hit my spots.

“I made good pitches and they swung at a lot of them. They swung at pitcher’s pitches and popped a lot of them up. I was able to keep my fastball down.”

Stearns (8-0) allowed just two hits — singles to junior Brysen Nepute in the first and the sixth. He walked one, struck out six and lowered his earned-run average to 0.67.

The Vikings’ two best hitters, senior shortstop Jake McCutcheon and junior first baseman Brett Norfleet, were a combined 1-for-5 with four strikeouts.

“He dominated us,” Francis Howell coach Tony Perkins said. “It was tough. He had a good fastball going and a great curveball going. He kept us off kilter.”

Francis Howell (27-9) used six pitchers. They allowed just three hits, but walked eight as the Tigers threatened in every inning but the second and fourth. Three of the walks came in to score.

Edwardsville (26-3) scored the only runs it needed in the third against sophomore Adam Shipley. One run scored on a throwing error by junior catcher Ayden Rogers, and Stearns had an RBI single. Stearns’ two-run double against senior Jack Bryan made it 4-0 in the fifth — runs that were charged to junior Brady Wilson.

With Stearns dealing, the runs were more than enough.

“He’s always laser-focused,” Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said of Stearns. “His breaking pitch was good, his fastball was good today and he always brings that ‘compete’ element.

“Tony’s groups have won three or four state championships. Every year, they’re winning 25-plus games. For us to have our pitchers combine … to throw up a donut, that’s really impressive.”

Sophomore Alec Marchetto pitched a scoreless seventh for Edwardsville, allowing a two-out single to sophomore Tytus Cissell.

“I was proud of the way the guys played, for the most part,” Perkins said. “The one error hurt us and we walked way too many people. You can’t give away free bases like that.”

The Tigers appeared to be on their way to a blowout after they scored two in the fifth on Stearns’ hit that glanced off McCutchen at shortstop. Bryan then walked junior Riley Iffrig to put runners at first and second with no outs. But Bryan got a popup and a double play to escape the jam and keep the game in doubt.

“We needed that big hit. We didn’t get it,” Funkhouser said. “Sometimes we got anxious and swung at a pitch that wasn’t there and other times we had some pitches to hit and didn’t hit them. Some of our guys are not hitting the way they were earlier in the year. I think they’re dwelling on the past more than being able to stay in the present.”

