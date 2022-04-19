Stein sets the tone in Fort Zumwalt West's one-run win at Francis Howell

WELDON SPRING — Connor Stein did a little bit of everything Tuesday afternoon.

The Fort Zumwalt West leadoff hitter drew three walks, scored a pair of runs and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning of the visiting Jaguars' 5-4 win over GAC South rival Francis Howell in a battle of top-10 teams in the area and the state.

“At the top of the lineup, my job is to basically set the tone and take good at-bats,” said Stein, a senior second baseman. “Obviously if I can draw a walk, I like that. I like hitting as well. I had some good at-bats and ended up drawing three walks.”

The win was the third in a row for West (19-6) — the No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings and the No. 7 squad in the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 6 rankings — and put the Jaguars into sole possession of first place in the GAC South with a 4-1 mark.

The two teams are scheduled to get right back at each other in the second of their two-game conference set at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at West.

“Without a doubt, this was a big game, but it doesn't matter if you're on Francis Howell's bench or if you're on our bench, it just sets it up that the next game is even bigger now,” Jaguars coach Eric Gough said. “They're gonna look to tie it back up and even the conference race, and we're gonna look to put a little separation between us and them.”

Howell (16-6, 3-2), which is ranked 10th in both the area and state rankings, had a seven-game winning snapped in losing for just the second time in the last 10 games.

“We've gone through a rough stretch here where we've played a ton of games,” Vikings coach Tony Perkins said. “We didn't play bad besides walks. We competed and made some great defensive plays.”

The game featured a pitching matchup between future collegiate hurlers in West's Daniel Wissler (Missouri) and Howell's Tyler Rauser (Truman State).

Wissler, a senior left-hander, got the best of the matchup by tossing 6 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts as he improved to 5-1 on the season.

“I told my coach I wasn't really disappointed with the pitches that I made,” Wissler said. “Sometimes good hitting beats good pitching. I felt like I made the pitches that I wanted to and they just got hit sometimes. And then I started missing barrels later in the game.”

Rauser, a senior righty, lasted just 3 2/3 innings, as walks were his undoing. Rauser issued seven free passes among his 86 pitches, as Vikings hurlers walked a total of nine Jaguars in the game.

“That's just too many and we can't compete with that,” Perkins said. “We've been really good, but today wasn't our day. They earned it. Wissler pitched his tail off and did great.”

Stein came into the game with a team-best .378 batting average, but it was his patience at the plate that was rewarded Tuesday.

“He's done a great job setting the table for us,” Gough said. “Having a great senior year at the top of the lineup, getting on base, putting pressure on the defense by stealing some bags and scoring a lot of runs.”

Stein got things going right off the bat leading off the game with the first of his three straight walks and Wissler followed with a base hit to left. It looked like the rally might fizzle after a sacrifice bunt and a strikeout, but Ryan Ulm picked up his teammates by reaching down in the zone and poking a 3-1 offering from Rauser into right-center field for a two-run single.

“You know in games like this runs are gonna be at a premium and, if you get the first two guys of the game on, you better get them in scoring position and get ready to go,” Gough said. “In a ballgame like this, every run is huge.”

Howell got one of those runs back right away in the home half of the first when Jake McCutcheon led off with a triple to deep right and Brysen Nepute brought him home with a groundout to second.

The Vikings took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the second when No. 9 hitter Caleb Miller smacked a two-strike, two-out single up the middle to plate two for a 3-2 advantage.

“That was really good to see that from the bottom of the order,” Perkins said. “That's the sign of a winning team. If you can get runs scored 7-8-9, you've got a chance.”

Stein kickstarted the tying rally in the fourth with a two-out walk and he scored four pitches later on Wissler's run-scoring triple into the right field corner that helped his own cause on the mound.

“It makes me a little tired for the next inning, but whatever I can do to help on both sides is nice,” Wissler said.

The Jaguars played small ball to retake the lead in the top of the sixth when Nick Alagna drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and third on a balk before Stein sent a high-hopper to second for the first out of the inning but a 4-3 lead.

“Obviously, with a guy on third and nobody out, I'm looking to put the ball in play and get that guy in,” Stein said. “Make the defense make a play. I ended up doing that and it paid off.”

West tacked on an insurance run in the seventh thanks to a pair of pinch hitters. Brandon Shane batted for Mikey Ludwig and beat out an infield single. Ludwig came back in to run and stole second and then came home when Cody Gough, the coach's son, delivered a run-scoring single down the line in right to make it 5-3.

“That was pretty cool to see his son come through like that for him. That's got to be a big moment for that family,” said Perkins, who also knows that feeling as all four of his sons played for him from 2009-2016. “If it would have been any other situation, I would have been rooting for him, but in that particular situation I couldn't root for him.”

That run turned out to be huge in the home half of the seventh.

The first two batters were retired with ease, but Miller drew a four-pitch walk to force Wissler out of the game due to his pitch count limit. McCutcheon greeted reliever Carson Clark with a single to right to plate Miller and make it a one-run game. McCutcheon then stole second, but Clark struck out Nepute swinging on a 2-2 off-speed pitch to nail down the victory.

The win was West's fourth straight on Howell's home field, including a thrilling come-from-behind 7-6 win in last season's Class 6 quarterfinals.

“It's always close games between us, always really competitive, and it's always a lot of fun playing them,” Wissler said. “It's always nice to beat Howell. We've got a rivalry between our schools, so beating Howell at Howell always means a little something extra.”