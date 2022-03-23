Sternickle tosses a gem as Alton Marquette handcuffs Father McGivney

ALTON — Logan Sternickle didn't let his emotions show as he trotted off the mound Wednesday.

The Alton Marquette senior is not big on letting his passion flare while on the field.

But, his intensity did show just a bit when his coach came to take the ball from him after the fifth inning.

"You hate to do it, but it's so early in the year, and it was cold," Alton Marquette coach Tim Fahnestock said. "We tried to keep that pitch count down so that he can come back next week and be ready to go. It was tough. He was throwing the ball well."

Sternickle was masterful as Alton Marquette picked up a 9-0 victory over Father McGivney in a Gateway Metro Conference contest at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

"It's huge," Sternickle said. "We lost Monday, so to come back and get a win today, that's huge."

Alton Marquette (3-2, 2-0 GMC) picked up its third win in the last five meetings with their conference rival. This is the first time in those five meetings the Explorers have managed to shut out Father McGivney.

Sternickle threw five shutout innings, giving up two hits and striking out eight Griffins' batters. He took a hard line drive off the left hand in the second inning but didn't seem fazed when he walked to the dugout.

"He just said, 'I'm still good, just get the blood to stop,'" Fahnestock said.

Even with a bloody finger in his glove, the 6-foot righty didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning. But in that inning, that's where his almost serene mindset helped.

Father McGivney (1-3, 0-1 GMC) loaded the bases with nobody out with the heart of its potent lineup coming to the plate. It looked like the 4-0 lead Sternickle's offense had given him was in jeopardy.

"If you had told me that was the scenario, (I feel like) we'd have three or four runs maybe even more," Father McGivney coach Chris Erwin said.

That didn't faze Sternickle.

"Not really," Sternickle said. "I just threw strikes and got out of it."

Sternickle blazed past the next three hitters, striking out the side and keeping the shutout intact. Sternickle struck out five of the last six batters he faced.

"We did not play good baseball today," Erwin said. "That's not who we are as a program or as a team. We couldn't get that engine going today."

Broc Brown and Andrew Roth came on in relief to preserve the shutout.

Offensively, the Explorers battered out 12 hits against Father McGivney's pitching staff, led by Myles Paniagua, who was a home run short of the cycle.

"I put him in the five spot today and he hit the ball well today," Fahnestock said. "Everybody spread the ball around, it was great."

Paniagua, Sean Mitchell and Owen Williams each collected two RBI.

Father McGivney's pitching staff struck out 11 Explorers and were only tagged for five earned runs with starter Jackson Rodgers going the first three innings, striking out five and giving up just one earned run.

"We've made some errors in critical spots, and we haven't done that before this year," Erwin said. "I think that may be getting him rattled and I don't blame him. We have to clean up the defense and we need to do better."

After dropping to two games under .500 for the first time under Erwin, the Griffins are looking to get back to the style of baseball that got them to the Class 1A state championship game last year.

"It's about attention to details," Erwin said. "We've had that in spurts the last few games, and that's the hallmark of what we've done here. We've got to make sure we get back to who we are."

