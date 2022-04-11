Streaking Civic Memorial tops Jerseyville in MVC opener

BETHATLTO — Rain dripped off the bill of Peyton Keller's hat Monday as he started in for the sign.

As more rain started falling around the Civic Memorial senior, he just had to smile to himself.

"Every game I've pitched so far has been in the rain, so I'm used to it," Keller said.

In blustery and rainy conditions, Keller and Civic Memorial picked up a 7-2 victory over Jerseyville in the Mississippi Valley Conference baseball opener for both teams at Bethalto Sports Complex.

Keller, in the steady rain, picked up his third win of the season, going five strong innings with two unearned runs allowed on two hits while striking out seven batters.

The 6-foot righty for Civic Memorial (7-5 overall, 1-0 MVC) cruised through the first four innings before running into trouble in the fifth inning. Jerseyville (9-7, 0-1 MVC) mounted a two-out rally and took advantage of a throwing error to trim CM's lead to 4-2.

The Panthers loaded the bases with two outs and were poised for a breakout inning.

Eagles coach Nick Smith's faith in his starter never wavered as he left Keller on the mound.

"The trust factor with him is really high," Smith said. "He was under control mentally and doesn't try to do too much. It wasn't the situation that you want to be in, but if you're going to be in that situation, he's the guy you want on the mound."

Keller stranded the bases loaded with his seventh strikeout of the day.

It was the second time Keller stranded the bases loaded as the Panthers left nine men on base against him in his five innings of work.

"It feels like we tend to get ourselves out a lot recently," Jerseyville coach Darren Perdun said. "That's what good pitchers do, they make you get yourself out."

The Eagles built a 3-0 lead without the luxury of a hit in the first three innings of the game as they took advantage of five Jerseyville errors.

"Kind of depressing to look up and see that you're losing 3-0 without giving up a hit yet," Perdun said.

Jerseyville starter Sam Lamer didn't surrender a hit until the third inning. The senior went 4 2-3 innings, striking out seven and giving up two earned runs on four hits.

"If we make the plays we're supposed to make, and they're not difficult plays, fast forward a couple of innings and he probably finishes the game," Perdun said. "It may be a 2-1 ball game, you never know."

Civic Memorial has won seven consecutive games after an 0-5 start.

Only Breese Central (14), Edwardsville (11) and Father McGivney (9) are on longer current winning streaks in the area than the Eagles.

"We knew that our early schedule would be really strong and difficult," Smith said. "We saw some really good pitching and that's going to prepare us for what we'll see in the conference."

