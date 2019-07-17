Suburban, Yellow division, 2019 baseball all-conference:
Players of the year
C/1B Austin Ohland, sr., Lafayette
P/1B Ryan Waller, sr., Lindbergh
Coach of the year: Jason Schneider, Lindbergh
FIRST TEAM
P Preston Salazar, sr., Kirkwood
P Jonah McDowell, sr., Kirkwood
P Kyle Potthoff, sr., Marquette
P Ryan Polumbo, jr Summit
P Luc Fladda, so., Lafayette
C Tommy Stevenson, sr., Kirkwood
C Mitchell Davis, sr., Eureka
IF Tommy Purschke, sr., Oakville
IF Jake Hansen, sr., Marquette
IF Cameron Macon, jr., Kirkwood
IF Cole Robinson, jr., Summit
IF Ty Stauss, jr., Lafayette
OF Justin Confiu, sr., Lafayette
OF Drew Stine, jr., Lafayette
OF John Kramer, so., Lafayette
DH Aaron Schromm, sr., Parkway South
UT Jeremy Schork, jr., Summit
UT Kyle Miller, jr., Eureka
SECOND TEAM
P Jake Schmitt, sr., Lafayette
P Brayden Wingenback, sr., Summit
P Tyler Potthoff, sr., Marquette
C Nathan Eye, jr., Parkway South
IF Tyler Kennedy, sr., Eureka
IF Ryan Neise, sr., Lafayette
IF Matthew Connelly, jr., Kirkwood
IF Hunter Miller, jr., Marquette
IF George Williams, jr., Marquette
IF Sam Bieser, jr., Lindbergh
OF Noah Sainato, sr., Summit
OF Jack Williams, sr., Marquette
OF Landon Evans, jr., Kirkwood
UT Alex Baynham, sr., Kirkwood
UT Zach Holtz, jr., Eureka