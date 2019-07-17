Subscribe for 99¢

Suburban, Yellow division, 2019 baseball all-conference:

Players of the year

C/1B Austin Ohland, sr., Lafayette

P/1B Ryan Waller, sr., Lindbergh

Coach of the year: Jason Schneider, Lindbergh

FIRST TEAM

P Preston Salazar, sr., Kirkwood

P Jonah McDowell, sr., Kirkwood

P Kyle Potthoff, sr., Marquette

P Ryan Polumbo, jr Summit

P Luc Fladda, so., Lafayette

C Tommy Stevenson, sr., Kirkwood

C Mitchell Davis, sr., Eureka

IF Tommy Purschke, sr., Oakville

IF Jake Hansen, sr., Marquette

IF Cameron Macon, jr., Kirkwood

IF Cole Robinson, jr., Summit

IF Ty Stauss, jr., Lafayette

OF Justin Confiu, sr., Lafayette

OF Drew Stine, jr., Lafayette

OF John Kramer, so., Lafayette

DH Aaron Schromm, sr., Parkway South

UT Jeremy Schork, jr., Summit

UT Kyle Miller, jr., Eureka

SECOND TEAM

P Jake Schmitt, sr., Lafayette

P Brayden Wingenback, sr., Summit

P Tyler Potthoff, sr., Marquette

C Nathan Eye, jr., Parkway South

IF Tyler Kennedy, sr., Eureka

IF Ryan Neise, sr., Lafayette

IF Matthew Connelly, jr., Kirkwood

IF Hunter Miller, jr., Marquette

IF George Williams, jr., Marquette

IF Sam Bieser, jr., Lindbergh

OF Noah Sainato, sr., Summit

OF Jack Williams, sr., Marquette

OF Landon Evans, jr., Kirkwood

UT Alex Baynham, sr., Kirkwood

UT Zach Holtz, jr., Eureka

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.