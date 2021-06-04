Summit falls short in Class 5 semifinal loss to Grain Valley

OZARK — Summit baseball coach Jason Schneider didn't hesitate Friday when asked about the opposing pitcher, Grain Valley's Cole Keller.
"He's good," Schneider said. "He did a phenomenal job. Whenever we heard we were going against a four-sport athlete, you know you're going to deal with someone who's really good."
Keller held the Summit bats quiet as Grain Valley won 7-2 in the Class 5 baseball state semifinal at U.S. Ballpark.
Summit (17-15) will play at 11 a.m. Saturday in the third-place game against Fort Zumwalt South (23-10). Grain Valley (27-8) advanced to play Willard (26-10) at 1:30 p.m. for the Class 5 championship.
Keller was an artist on the mound, painting the strike zone for 6 2-3 innings. The senior and Washburn University football commit gave up two earned runs on three hits while striking out 14.
"I was throwing that curveball (in all counts)," Keller said. "Just to keep that batter off-balance is the goal of the game. I just kept telling myself to win one pitch at a time, then the next one. That's why I don't care about counts and stuff. I just want to win that next pitch."
The Falcons had success early against Keller, getting one hit and three baserunners on in the first two innings.
But a nearly 30-minute delay for repairs to the field's turf disrupted the rhythm Summit seemed to have built.
"I felt like right then, we were starting to get a little bit of momentum and putting him on his heels a little bit with guys on base," Schneider said. "When we can get guys on base, we make it uncomfortable for the pitcher. With that delay, I felt like everything slowed down."
After that delay, Keller was nearly untouchable. At one point the senior struck out seven Summit batters in a row from the third inning to the sixth.
"He had a few hiccups, but he was able to work around them," Grain Valley coach Brian Driskell said. "He was Cole Keller. He's done that in pretty much every sport he's done."
Summit broke through in the seventh inning, sparked by Kole Younger's triple. Will Eastlund ended the shutout with an RBI single and Owen Schneider added the second run, but the Grain Valley bullpen closed it out.
Keller also was a terror in the batter's box, going 2-for-2 with three RBI. His triple in the first inning drove in the first run and gave Grain Valley a lead it never relinquished.
"In that first inning, they were in a situation where they had to pitch to him and he made it hurt," Driskell said. "In the big moments, he just doesn't shrink from them."