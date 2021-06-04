Summit falls short in Class 5 semifinal loss to Grain Valley

"I felt like right then, we were starting to get a little bit of momentum and putting him on his heels a little bit with guys on base," Schneider said. "When we can get guys on base, we make it uncomfortable for the pitcher. With that delay, I felt like everything slowed down."

After that delay, Keller was nearly untouchable. At one point the senior struck out seven Summit batters in a row from the third inning to the sixth.

"He had a few hiccups, but he was able to work around them," Grain Valley coach Brian Driskell said. "He was Cole Keller. He's done that in pretty much every sport he's done."

Summit broke through in the seventh inning, sparked by Kole Younger's triple. Will Eastlund ended the shutout with an RBI single and Owen Schneider added the second run, but the Grain Valley bullpen closed it out.

Keller also was a terror in the batter's box, going 2-for-2 with three RBI. His triple in the first inning drove in the first run and gave Grain Valley a lead it never relinquished.

"In that first inning, they were in a situation where they had to pitch to him and he made it hurt," Driskell said. "In the big moments, he just doesn't shrink from them."

