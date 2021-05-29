Summit uses long ball to beat Festus and move into state semifinal

"I went up there swinging," Barnett said of the second homer of his career. "Our guys got a couple of bunts down and did the dirty work of getting on base. I just got a ball I could hit. I've hit a bunch of hits this season off the wall, but this is the first one over the wall. It couldn't have happened at a better time."

The Falcons added two runs in the fifth when Younger slammed a 2-0 pitch over the left field fence for his third career home run.

"I was just looking for a pitch that I could drive in some runs on," Younger said. "I ended up getting the barrel on it and sending it over the fence. I wanted to hit it in the gap, but I hit it out."

After Haley walked the first two batters in the fifth, senior Zach Dodd relieved.

"I just had too many walks today," Haley said. "That's not what I wanted to do. I should have just let the defense do its job and put the ball in the strike zone. But we survived and we advanced to the final four so it is what it is. I definitely want to have less walks next time I pitch."

A one-out single by Bizzle loaded the bases. Sophomore Jackson Gross drove in two runs with a single to right before Dodd struck out the next two hitters.

Summit added its final three runs in the sixth.