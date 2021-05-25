Temprano steps up again to lead Priory past Affton for Class 4 quarterfinal berth

Priory junior infielder Jimmy Temprano is getting used to his new-found role of hero.
Temprano drilled a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday to propel the Rebels past Affton 2-1 in a Class 4 baseball sectional game at Bayless Elementary.
"Jimmy is a big game player, whether that's as a pitcher, second base or base runner or hitting," Priory coach Steve Zaegel said. "He's that kind of guy that no matter the situation, he comes through."
Priory (13-11) will play host to Kennett (23-8) at 4 p.m. Thursday in a Class 4 quarterfinal. It is the first time in more than 20 years that the Ravens have advanced past the sectional round.
"We've been talking ever since the beginning of the season that we had late May and early June on our radar," Zaegel said. "We believed from the beginning that we could do that. The team bought into that concept. We absolutely believed that we can be there for the quarterfinals."
Temprano drilled the ball over Affton's drawn-in outfielder to bring in senior Sam Juenger with the winning run.
The Cougars (7-8) had brought in their outfield for a potential play at the plate.
Temprano made sure there wouldn't be a play.
"I just got ahold of that one," Temprano said.
Temprano took the 2-1 fastball and lifted it just over the left fielder's grasp and Juenger sprinted home for the game-winning run.
The Ravens pulled out the victory thanks to a gem from senior Matt Fook, who pitched all nine innings and gave up up just one run on six hits.
Fook struck out six and threw only 92 pitches — 66 for strikes.
"My team had my back behind me and I was able to hit the corners and keep them guessing," Fook said.
Temprano also scored the winning run a 1-0 win over John Burroughs in the district title game last week.
His hit Tuesday was even more important.
"I was a little nervous, but I had faith," Temprano said. "Matt pitched a great game, we had to give him some run support."
Affton tried to break through against Priory's crafty right-hander, stranding five runners over the first four innings before taking a 1-0 lead in the fifth.
But Fook was unfazed.
"He did a good job of adjusting to the batters' tendencies," Zaegel said. "He did a good job of hitting the outside corner. He made adjustments and he's one of our big game pitchers."
Fook allowed one hit over his final four innings. He outdueled Affton sophomore Wyatt Brown, who went six innings, allowing one run on three hits.
Brown struck out 14 before hitting his pitch limit.
"He was a phenomenal pitcher who threw hard and had a great curveball," Temprano said. "We just didn't get good contact against him."
Priory tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when sophomore Max Lipe sprinted home on a wild pitch.
The Cougars are looking forward to a strong future. They will lose only one senior to graduation.
"They got a taste of the state tournament and what that intensity is like," Affton coach Rob Uthoff said. "Hopefully, that hunger drives them to keep champing at the bit. We got them all coming back and looking forward to working with them in the fall."