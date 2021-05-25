Temprano steps up again to lead Priory past Affton for Class 4 quarterfinal berth

Temprano took the 2-1 fastball and lifted it just over the left fielder's grasp and Juenger sprinted home for the game-winning run.

The Ravens pulled out the victory thanks to a gem from senior Matt Fook, who pitched all nine innings and gave up up just one run on six hits.

Fook struck out six and threw only 92 pitches — 66 for strikes.

"My team had my back behind me and I was able to hit the corners and keep them guessing," Fook said.

Temprano also scored the winning run a 1-0 win over John Burroughs in the district title game last week.

His hit Tuesday was even more important.

"I was a little nervous, but I had faith," Temprano said. "Matt pitched a great game, we had to give him some run support."

Affton tried to break through against Priory's crafty right-hander, stranding five runners over the first four innings before taking a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

But Fook was unfazed.

"He did a good job of adjusting to the batters' tendencies," Zaegel said. "He did a good job of hitting the outside corner. He made adjustments and he's one of our big game pitchers."