Three generations of Funkhousers have helped craft Edwardsville baseball

Bill Funkhouser shifted nervously in his seat Monday at Illinois Wesleyan University's Jack Horenberger Field.

The one-time baseball coach at Edwardsville High felt more anxiety than he ever did standing on the third-base line more than 40 years ago.

While he was powerless to affect the outcome of this game, an immense sense of pride filled the former coach as his son and grandson continued a legacy he started in the early 1970s.

Bill's grandson, junior infielder Cole Funkhouser, delivered the game-winning hit for the Tigers as they beat Plainfield North 3-2 to win the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional.

Bill's son, Tim Funkhouser, has been Edwardsville's coach since 1999. His son's hit helped him guide the Tigers to the state semifinals for the fifth time in his career.

"I'm an Edwardsville fan, but when you have sons and grandsons, anyone involved, it feels great," Bill Funkhouser said. "It was a wonderful game to come back and win."

Edwardsville (34-4) will play Chicago Brother Rice (35-5) at 3 p.m. Friday in the first Class 4A semifinal at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet.

Bill Funkhouser's stint as Edwardsville's coach ended in 1980 with the program's fourth state tournament appearance but first since 1953. This weekend, the Tigers are making their 13th state tournament appearance since then and 17th overall, including a program record eighth under Tim Funkhouser.

"I've been raised around EHS baseball my whole life, so it's nice to be able to contribute," Cole Funkhouser said.

Cole's hit broke a 2-2 tie in a game the Tigers led until Plainfield North rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Seeing his son etch his name in the history book of Edwardsville baseball made Tim Funkhouser swell up with pride.

"He put a good swing on it, and he's always been a kid who likes being in that realm," Tim Funkhouser said. "To see him come through, that was special for the team but also as a parent."

Bill Funkhouser coached Edwardsville to 129 victories 1973-80, culminating in the state tournament appearance that finished with a loss to Collinsville.

While Bill was leading the Tigers, Tim was a constant presence in the dugout.

"I was a bat boy for the high school team," Tim Funkhouser said. "In 1980, I remember looking through the state program and staying at the Red Roof Inn in Springfield and watching the teams compete. I knew that environment at a young age. That's the heart of competition."

Tim later played for his father's successor, Tom Pile. As a player under Pile, Tim Funkhouser helped the Tigers win their first state title in 1990. He also played for Pile's 1991 team that finished as a 39-1 state runner-up.

Since the 1999 season, Tim has been Edwardsville's head coach.

"To be part of that (as a player) and bounce back and coach, it's special," Tim Funkhouser said. "I know my dad keeps a scrapbook of it. We're very fortunate to be in the environment that we're in. The kids and parents make it such a fun setting."

Tim and Bill Funkhouser have a combined record of 841-251, with 712 of those wins coming from Tim Funkhouser over 23 seasons.

The third generation of Funkhousers have been contributing since Tim's eldest son, 2021 graduate Evan Funkhouser, played for Edwardsville's Class 4A championship squad in 2019 and then last season's regional winner.

Cole has hit for a .297 average this season with one home run and 19 RBI.

"He's a great coach and I learn a lot from him," Cole Funkhouser said. "He's about the same. Not harder or easier on me."

When the Tigers take the field on Friday, there will be two generations of Funkhousers on the field, while the one who started it all will be watching from the stands.

