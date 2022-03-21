 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three-run second enough for Coon, Triad in victory over Collinsville

Triad vs Collinsville

Triad starting pitcher Brady Coon throws early in the game. Triad defeated Collinsville 3-0 in a non-conference baseball game at Triad High School inTroy, IL on Monday March 21, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 TIM VIZER

TROY, Ill. — The Triad Knights will rely heavily on their offense this season. But on Monday, they didn’t need to.

Sophomore right-hander Brady Coon threw six scoreless innings and senior Gabe Giacoletto highlighted a seven-hit attack with a two-run triple in the second as the Knights blanked Collinsville 3-0 in a nonconference baseball game.

Coon permitted just one hit, walked one and struck out five, using a two- and four-seam fastball, a slider and a changeup to flummox the Kahoks.

“Everything felt like it was working and I got early-count strikes and early-count outs,” Coon said. “That helped keep me in the game longer. I felt good out of the gate and that stayed with me the whole time.”

Coon was 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA as a freshman, throwing 24 innings for a team that finished 26-11, won the Mississippi Valley Conference championship and advanced to the Class 3A sectional championship.

Knights coach Jesse Bugger expects even more this year.

“Coon was very sharp,” Bugger said. “When he gets that two-seamer matched together with his slider, he’s pretty tough. He was able to get experience last year as a freshman that really helped him get where he is now as a sophomore. He pitches a little bit older than he is.”

Junior Nic Funk was 3-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases and a run scored for Triad (3-1). Funk also made a dazzling defensive play at third base in the fourth, diving to his right to backhand a smash by Collinsville senior Josh Scrum and following it with a strong throw to first for the out.

“That was one of the better plays I’ve seen in the last two or three seasons,” Bugger said. “He was parallel to the ground, fully stretched, then got up and hosed him. He made the game look easy.”

Collinsville’s only hit was a one-out double by sophomore Bryce Lemp in the third. Junior J.D. Hutton followed Coon and pitched a scoreless seventh.

Besides Lemp’s double, the Kahoks (2-2) had six other baserunners: two walks, a hit batsman and three errors charged to the Knights.

Collinsville’s best chance to score was in the third, but with runners at first and third and one out, Coon struck out senior Chris Thilman as junior Kolby Anderson broke for second. Triad senior catcher Jake Radosevich made a strong throw to complete a 2-6 double play.

“Offensively, we got exposed,” Kahoks coach Brett Swip said. “We’ve got to have a better approach; we’ve got to have a more mature approach. They mixed it up on us good and pitched to our weaknesses. We were sitting on pitches that we love, but we didn’t get too many of them. It was a good learning experience.”

Thilman was the losing pitcher for the Kahoks. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in three innings, with three walks and four strikeouts.

Triad had runners at first and third with one out in the second when Giacoletto launched a long drive to center with the wind blowing out. Anderson drifted back and got a glove on the ball, but it fell for a triple that made it 2-0. Giacoletto then scored on a throwing error by Collinsville second baseman Scrum.

Coon was glad to get the early run support.

“We’ve got a good offense,” Coon said. “As soon as we scored, that’s all I wanted.”

