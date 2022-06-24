Thursday's best hitting performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jun 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Edwardsville scores two in seventh, slips past Mundelein for Class 4A state baseball title JOLIET — Gannon Burns was motivated by his brother’s experience Saturday. Missouri top 10 rankings MHSBCA Rankings Three generations of Funkhousers have helped craft Edwardsville baseball Bill Funkhouser shifted nervously in his seat Monday at Illinois Wesleyan University's Jack Horenberger Field. Edwardsville uses big innings to erase early deficit, defeat Brother Rice in Class 4A semifinals JOLIET — Montrez West emerged as an unlikely hero Friday. Last week's best hitting performances Best performances (3 Hit Minimum) Last week's best pitching performances Best performances (3 IP Minimum) Festus falls short of Class 5 title in loss to Platte County OZARK — Two St. Louis-area baseball teams had little to no success against Platte County this weekend at the Class 5 championships and Jake Kn… Friday's best pitching performances Best performances (1 IP Minimum) Festus ready for first state baseball trip in 22 years Conner McDonald has been a graduated member of the Festus High class of 2022 for eight days now, but he and the other five seniors on the Tige…