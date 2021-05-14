 Skip to main content
Thursday's best hitting performances
Thursday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Daniel Wissler, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Marquette)44231001000
Ben Beier, Lutheran South (vs Priory)33232001000
Chris Ammons, Lindbergh (vs Parkway South)44321001000
Mario Colombo, Francis Howell (vs MICDS)22231001000
Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Vianney)33120011000
Marvin Stringfellow, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's)3404100750
Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Holt)3423001750
Isaac Garcia, Hazelwood West (vs Warrenton)2313010666
Jake McCutcheon, Francis Howell (vs MICDS)2323000666
Matthew Hagy, Vandalia (vs Gillespie)44110001000
Cal Ysursa, Althoff (vs Cahokia)2423000500
Matthew Feder, Althoff (vs Cahokia)2332000666
Dylan Michaelson, Hazelwood West (vs Warrenton)2413100500
Zach Molden, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's)3521100600
Cashen Schranz, Maplewood-RH (vs Trinity)2431001500
Drew Baugus, Kirkwood (vs Holt)2312100666
Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Collinsville)2312000666
Adam Powell, Edwardsville (vs Alton)2312000666
Henry Weber, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois)2312000666
Ayden Madeline, Gillespie (vs Vandalia)22010001000
