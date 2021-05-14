Thursday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Daniel Wissler, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Marquette)
|4
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Ben Beier, Lutheran South (vs Priory)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Chris Ammons, Lindbergh (vs Parkway South)
|4
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Mario Colombo, Francis Howell (vs MICDS)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Vianney)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Marvin Stringfellow, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's)
|3
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Tyler Macon, Kirkwood (vs Holt)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Isaac Garcia, Hazelwood West (vs Warrenton)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Jake McCutcheon, Francis Howell (vs MICDS)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Matthew Hagy, Vandalia (vs Gillespie)
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Cal Ysursa, Althoff (vs Cahokia)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Matthew Feder, Althoff (vs Cahokia)
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Dylan Michaelson, Hazelwood West (vs Warrenton)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Zach Molden, Lutheran North (vs St. Mary's)
|3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Cashen Schranz, Maplewood-RH (vs Trinity)
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Drew Baugus, Kirkwood (vs Holt)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Collinsville)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Adam Powell, Edwardsville (vs Alton)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Henry Weber, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Ayden Madeline, Gillespie (vs Vandalia)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000