Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Brody Landgraf, Columbia (vs Newton)
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Newton)
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Bryer Arview, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Tucker Desloge, John Burroughs (vs Kennett)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Alex Schreckenberg, Columbia (vs Newton)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Tyler Rosecrans, Columbia (vs Newton)
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Griffin Barnett, John Burroughs (vs Kennett)
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Will Chapman, John Burroughs (vs Kennett)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Charlie Karlovic, John Burroughs (vs Kennett)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Kale Hawk, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo)
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|250
|Riley Etherton, Columbia (vs Newton)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Newton)
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Tyler Mills, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo)
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|250
|Nolan Seneczyn, Belleville East (vs Belleville West)
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Jacob Flowers, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo)
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Ty Reaka, Belleville East (vs Belleville West)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Jack Enger, John Burroughs (vs Kennett)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Brady Schenck, John Burroughs (vs Kennett)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Pat Mendiola, Belleville East (vs Belleville West)
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|250
|Reed Drabant, Columbia (vs Newton)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333