 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thursday's best hitting performances

  • 0

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Jeff Williams, North Point (vs St. Charles West)33241001000
Jake Radosevich, Triad (vs Mattoon)22331011000
Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Wood River)33230101000
Micah Georgian, Belleville East (vs Alton)2424101500
Wil Harris, Mater Dei (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)3424000750
Ty Caruthers, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour)22132001000
Seth Benes, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East)2424200500
Jake Ottensmeier, Highland (vs Mascoutah)33221001000
Mikey Ludwig, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)33312101000
AJ Sutberry, Father McGivney (vs Alton Marquette)33121001000
Connor Freeze, Breese Central (vs Wood River)22221001000
Tyler Clohessy, North Point (vs St. Charles West)2323100666
Grant Huebner, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)2423001500
Logan Stipes, Francis Howell (vs Holt)22021001000
Caleb Copeland, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)22120001000
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)2312101666
Trey Koishor, Highland (vs Mascoutah)2413100500
Carter Vandever, Triad (vs Mattoon)2313000666
Connor Bain, Triad (vs Mattoon)33203001000
Caleb Guthrie, Belleville East (vs Alton)2403010500
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News