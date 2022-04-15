Thursday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jeff Williams, North Point (vs St. Charles West)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Jake Radosevich, Triad (vs Mattoon)
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Wood River)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Micah Georgian, Belleville East (vs Alton)
|2
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|500
|Wil Harris, Mater Dei (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Ty Caruthers, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Seth Benes, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Jake Ottensmeier, Highland (vs Mascoutah)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Mikey Ludwig, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1000
|AJ Sutberry, Father McGivney (vs Alton Marquette)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Connor Freeze, Breese Central (vs Wood River)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Tyler Clohessy, North Point (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Grant Huebner, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Logan Stipes, Francis Howell (vs Holt)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Caleb Copeland, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Trey Koishor, Highland (vs Mascoutah)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Carter Vandever, Triad (vs Mattoon)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Connor Bain, Triad (vs Mattoon)
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Caleb Guthrie, Belleville East (vs Alton)
|2
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|500