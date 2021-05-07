Thursday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Alton)
|3
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Luis Barrett, Gateway Legacy Christian (vs Chr. Ac. of Greater St. Louis)
|4
|5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|800
|Jacob Frost, Oakville (vs Hazelwood West)
|2
|5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|400
|Mason Tiepelman, Mehlville (vs McCluer North)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Hayden Hoffmann, Carlyle (vs Valmeyer)
|3
|5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Anthony Broeker, St. Clair (vs Sullivan)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Nick Shelton, Oakville (vs Hazelwood West)
|3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Michael Streb, Oakville (vs Hazelwood West)
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Anthony Broeker, St. Clair (vs Waynesville)
|2
|4
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Michael Weissert, Belleville West (vs Highland)
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Brock Barton, Belleville East (vs Granite City)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Tanner Perry, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Alton)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Trevor Quick, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Tyler Tieman, Althoff (vs Columbia)
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Cole Venable, St. Clair (vs Waynesville)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Gabriel Reyes, Gateway Legacy Christian (vs Chr. Ac. of Greater St. Louis)
|3
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Wilser Then, Gateway Legacy Christian (vs Chr. Ac. of Greater St. Louis)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|John Sweeney, Belleville West (vs Highland)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000