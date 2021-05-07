 Skip to main content
Thursday's best hitting performances
Thursday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Colin Brueggemann, Freeburg (vs Alton)33340021000
Luis Barrett, Gateway Legacy Christian (vs Chr. Ac. of Greater St. Louis)4525001800
Jacob Frost, Oakville (vs Hazelwood West)2525001400
Mason Tiepelman, Mehlville (vs McCluer North)33231001000
Hayden Hoffmann, Carlyle (vs Valmeyer)3525000600
Anthony Broeker, St. Clair (vs Sullivan)33120011000
Nick Shelton, Oakville (vs Hazelwood West)33420001000
Michael Streb, Oakville (vs Hazelwood West)44121001000
Anthony Broeker, St. Clair (vs Waynesville)2405000500
Michael Weissert, Belleville West (vs Highland)22031001000
Brock Barton, Belleville East (vs Granite City)3414000750
Tanner Perry, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central)33313001000
Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Alton)2323001666
Trevor Quick, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)44310001000
Tyler Tieman, Althoff (vs Columbia)33021001000
Cole Venable, St. Clair (vs Waynesville)33310001000
Gabriel Reyes, Gateway Legacy Christian (vs Chr. Ac. of Greater St. Louis)3523100600
Wilser Then, Gateway Legacy Christian (vs Chr. Ac. of Greater St. Louis)2313100666
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)22120001000
John Sweeney, Belleville West (vs Highland)22021001000
