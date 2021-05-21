 Skip to main content
Thursday's best pitching performances
Thursday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Ray Rico, St. Charles West (vs Winfield)7.09011001
Jackson Brooks, Alton (vs Collinsville)7.09011015
Quinn Weber, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)7.08010003
Ian Brown, Festus (vs De Soto)7.07011024
Alex Esker, CBC (vs Ritenour)4.09011022
Gavin Degnan, Hazelwood West (vs Pattonville)5.07010002
Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs Bowling Green)6.06011030
Connor Throneberry, Marquette (vs Lafayette)7.06011318
Jackson Corcoran, Maplewood-RH (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)3.07010000
Ethan Smith, Lindbergh (vs Jackson)5.17010207
Jake Steve, Columbia (vs Okawville)3.01010000
Chad Barker, Highland (vs Belleville East)2.03010002
Riley Seymore, Marissa (vs Dupo)4.01010110
Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois)4.00010011
Jordan McSchooler, Valmeyer (vs New Athens)1.23010011
Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Alton Marquette)6.04010336
Trey Watson, Brentwood (vs Trinity)5.012000023
Tanner Middendorf, Marissa (vs Dupo)3.06100021
Matt James, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)1.11010103
Cale Schuchman, Piasa Southwestern (vs Carlinville)2.11010206
