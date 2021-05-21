Thursday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Ray Rico, St. Charles West (vs Winfield)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson Brooks, Alton (vs Collinsville)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Quinn Weber, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ian Brown, Festus (vs De Soto)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Alex Esker, CBC (vs Ritenour)
|4.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Gavin Degnan, Hazelwood West (vs Pattonville)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs Bowling Green)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Connor Throneberry, Marquette (vs Lafayette)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|8
|Jackson Corcoran, Maplewood-RH (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)
|3.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ethan Smith, Lindbergh (vs Jackson)
|5.1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Jake Steve, Columbia (vs Okawville)
|3.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chad Barker, Highland (vs Belleville East)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Riley Seymore, Marissa (vs Dupo)
|4.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois)
|4.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jordan McSchooler, Valmeyer (vs New Athens)
|1.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Alton Marquette)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Trey Watson, Brentwood (vs Trinity)
|5.0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Tanner Middendorf, Marissa (vs Dupo)
|3.0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Matt James, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1.1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Cale Schuchman, Piasa Southwestern (vs Carlinville)
|2.1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6