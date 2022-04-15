 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Pattonville)7.012011009
Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs Clayton)7.08011104
Matthew Williams, Lutheran North (vs Hazelwood Central)4.015010012
Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)7.09011016
Quinn Council, Chaminade (vs SLUH)7.110010013
Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Freeburg)7.07011113
Trenton Mitchell, Brentwood (vs Principia)5.210010012
Ben Eisenhauer, Parkway South (vs Ladue)5.05011006
Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)4.06011004
Jordan McSchooler, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois)4.28010103
Bowen Brantingham, John Burroughs (vs Westminster)6.010010134
Caleb Durbin, Triad (vs Mattoon)5.05011030
Kenny Hoener III, Hermann (vs New Haven)5.07010014
Andrew Dumont, SLUH (vs Chaminade)7.011000002
Nik Pugh, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm)6.110010728
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Alton Marquette)5.08010234
Zack Hoffman, Lafayette (vs Marquette)2.05010010
Max Hartmann, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Cape Girardeau Central)6.06010427
Dylan Mannino, Belleville East (vs Alton)5.27010244
Cody Declue, De Soto (vs Perryville)4.05010125
