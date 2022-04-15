Thursday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Pattonville)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Collin Maloney, Mehlville (vs Clayton)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Matthew Williams, Lutheran North (vs Hazelwood Central)
|4.0
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kenton Deverman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Quinn Council, Chaminade (vs SLUH)
|7.1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Freeburg)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Trenton Mitchell, Brentwood (vs Principia)
|5.2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ben Eisenhauer, Parkway South (vs Ladue)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Spencer Stearns, Edwardsville (vs Collinsville)
|4.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Jordan McSchooler, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|4.2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bowen Brantingham, John Burroughs (vs Westminster)
|6.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Caleb Durbin, Triad (vs Mattoon)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Kenny Hoener III, Hermann (vs New Haven)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Andrew Dumont, SLUH (vs Chaminade)
|7.0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nik Pugh, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm)
|6.1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|7
|2
|8
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Alton Marquette)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Zack Hoffman, Lafayette (vs Marquette)
|2.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Max Hartmann, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7
|Dylan Mannino, Belleville East (vs Alton)
|5.2
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Cody Declue, De Soto (vs Perryville)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5