Thursday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Tyler Robertson, Mater Dei (vs Flora)
|6.2
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
TROY, Mo. — Tony Perkins trotted out to the mound in the bottom half of the fifth inning.
MANCHESTER — Nerves began creeping up and down Zachary Thelen’s spine late Friday afternoon.
ST. CHARLES — Ahmad Muhammad wasn't looking to create a "highlight reel" play when he dug into the batter's box Tuesday evening.
Nick Beckmann knew who he was handing the ball to in the most important game of the season.
BREESE — The way the Mater Dei baseball team's pitching staff has been hanging up zeroes, junior designated hitter Ryan Voss figured he had a …
VALLEY PARK — Will Geary stepped into the batter’s box in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday afternoon and remembered his previous at-bat.
ALTON — Initially, Dom Voegele thought it was a normal game as he reached for the game ball.
Josh Newell peered down the third-base line in the Class 4 District 6 baseball title game Thursday at Wright City
ST. PETERS — Lukas McGill was understandably emotional.
