Thursday's best pitching performances

Fort Zumwalt West rallies from six-run deficit to stun Francis Howell
Priory's postseason run ends with heartbreaking loss to Kennett
CBC surges past Lindbergh in seventh for first state semifinal appearance since 2015
Fort Zumwalt South punches ticket to final four with shutout win over Parkway Central
Byrne family tradition continues behind the plate at CBC
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Dylan Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Elsberry)
|6.2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Gavin Woodson, Elsberry (vs Jefferson)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kaden Kinsler, Elsberry (vs Jefferson)
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|10
