Thursday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Dylan Lawson, Parkway North (vs Westminster)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|7
|Lucas Alred, Althoff (vs Cahokia)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cole Eggerding, Lutheran South (vs Priory)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Jayden Lotz, Vandalia (vs Gillespie)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Alton)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|John Sweeney, Belleville West (vs Waterloo)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Red Bud)
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jackson Corcoran, Maplewood-RH (vs Trinity)
|4.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield)
|6.0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Vianney)
|7.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Matthew Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian)
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colin Hawkins, Lindbergh (vs Parkway South)
|5.2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Nolan Miller, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Marquette)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Evan Rowe-Brown, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Pana)
|7.0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|Zach Rhein, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East)
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brock Meiborg, Kirkwood (vs Holt)
|6.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs MICDS)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Corey Quintal, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East)
|5.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Jonathan Ruiz, Hazelwood West (vs Warrenton)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3