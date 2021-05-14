 Skip to main content
Thursday's best pitching performances
Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Dylan Lawson, Parkway North (vs Westminster)7.07011227
Lucas Alred, Althoff (vs Cahokia)3.06011111
Cole Eggerding, Lutheran South (vs Priory)6.07010116
Jayden Lotz, Vandalia (vs Gillespie)7.08011247
Gannon Burns, Edwardsville (vs Alton)6.04010022
John Sweeney, Belleville West (vs Waterloo)6.09010051
Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Red Bud)4.04010011
Jackson Corcoran, Maplewood-RH (vs Trinity)4.06010115
Colin LeMarr, Piasa Southwestern (vs Litchfield)6.09001012
Lane Otten, Freeburg (vs Vianney)7.02011143
Matthew Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian)3.04010011
Colin Hawkins, Lindbergh (vs Parkway South)5.26010143
Nolan Miller, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Marquette)4.05010116
Evan Rowe-Brown, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois)2.02010002
Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Pana)7.08001316
Zach Rhein, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East)1.01010000
Brock Meiborg, Kirkwood (vs Holt)6.00010025
Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs MICDS)3.05010132
Corey Quintal, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East)5.06000102
Jonathan Ruiz, Hazelwood West (vs Warrenton)5.04010253
