Thursday's best pitching performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jul 21, 2023 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 IP Minimum)PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Belleville East grad Zander Mueth selected by Pittsburgh in second round of MLB draft He said that he would sign a professional contract with the Pirates and forgo a commitment to play at the University of Mississippi. Columbia High School grad and All-Metro player of the year drafted by Arizona All-Metro player of the year likely to go college route after getting drafted in 20th round. CBC grad Nazzan Zanetello selected in second round, 50th overall by Red Sox in MLB draft Zanetello, a resident of Florissant, was the first high school player from St. Louis taken in this year’s draft. CBC standout infielder heading to Seattle to attend Major League Baseball draft MLB.com lists the Florissant resident as the 52nd best prospect in its latest draft projections. Dominic Voegele, Columbia A two-way threat and the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, Voegele also can pitch although his future lies on the infield. He helped…