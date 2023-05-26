Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Bowen Brantingham, John Burroughs (vs Kennett)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Lucas Riebeling, Columbia (vs Newton)
|5.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Zander Mueth, Belleville East (vs Belleville West)
|5.2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Owen Kelly, Belleville East (vs Belleville West)
|1.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brayden Prott, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sam Buckley, Civic Memorial (vs Waterloo)
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7