Thursday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Corey Seaward, Trinity (vs DuBourg)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ian Feld, University City (vs Maplewood-RH)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Justin Coleman, Timberland (vs Holt)
|8.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Carter Hoog, Valle Catholic (vs West County (Leadwood))
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)
|4.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Jack Meyer, Pacific (vs Owensville)
|6.2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Ryan Bibb, Mascoutah (vs Red Bud)
|4.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Andrew Wieneke, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Clay Street, Fox (vs Pattonville)
|6.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|Cameron Wieczorek, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Brentwood)
|5.1
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Joe Ruzicka, Webster Groves (vs Parkway Central)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Ray Rico, St. Charles West (vs Winfield)
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Carter Cox, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|4.2
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Alex Gitt, Parkway West (vs Hazelwood West)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|John Sweeney, Belleville West (vs Columbia)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Andrew Meyers, St. Dominic (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Sam Gordley, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Garrett Shearer, SLUH (vs CBC)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5