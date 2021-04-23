 Skip to main content
Thursday's best pitching performances
Thursday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Corey Seaward, Trinity (vs DuBourg)7.012011001
Ian Feld, University City (vs Maplewood-RH)7.011011212
Justin Coleman, Timberland (vs Holt)8.07011103
Carter Hoog, Valle Catholic (vs West County (Leadwood))7.07011103
Drew Sowerwine, Father McGivney (vs Wood River)4.011011020
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville)5.06011011
Jack Meyer, Pacific (vs Owensville)6.29010108
Ryan Bibb, Mascoutah (vs Red Bud)4.010010010
Andrew Wieneke, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg)7.05011116
Clay Street, Fox (vs Pattonville)6.05011216
Cameron Wieczorek, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)5.03011012
Jackson Dearing, Herculaneum (vs Brentwood)5.111010042
Joe Ruzicka, Webster Groves (vs Parkway Central)5.010010032
Ray Rico, St. Charles West (vs Winfield)5.08011426
Carter Cox, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)4.27010106
Alex Gitt, Parkway West (vs Hazelwood West)4.05010003
John Sweeney, Belleville West (vs Columbia)6.07010033
Andrew Meyers, St. Dominic (vs O'Fallon Christian)6.04010022
Sam Gordley, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North)5.06010122
Garrett Shearer, SLUH (vs CBC)6.04010115
