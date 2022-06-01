Timon pitches complete game, sparks rally to help lead Mascoutah to 3A sectional final

TROY, Ill. — Zane Timon sports a tattoo just above his left elbow with the words “Heaven Has My Hero” emblazoned at the top, a stopwatch in the middle and a cross resting between two roses at the bottom in remembrance of his grandfather, Donald, who died March 23, 2009.

Timon, whose full name is Donald Zane Timon, was named after his grandfather — his hero. Each time Timon takes the mound, his hero is with him, guiding Timon to success on the baseball field and throughout life.

The Mascoutah High junior was dominant Wednesday. Timon and the Indians extinguished the Effingham Flaming Hearts with a 10-1 win in a Class 3A Triad Sectional semifinal on an overcast afternoon at Triad High.

A 6-foot, 180-pound right-hander, Timon tossed a complete game en route to his eighth win of the season and sparked a fourth-inning rally to help send Mascoutah (29-6) to the sectional final against Triad (32-5) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Triad High.

“Coach (Don Eddy) has always preached to us about having a dog mentality and always worrying about the most positive thing and trying to go get that next batter,” Timon said. “It’s always about not getting down on yourself.”

Winners of 12 in a row, Mascoutah is seeking its third Class 3A sectional title but first since 2017.

Timon allowed just one run off five hits and sprinkled in four strikeouts. He entered the game having allowed just four runs in his previous 20 innings pitched.

While he dealt on the mound, the Mascoutah standout ignited his team’s offense in the fourth inning — a frame that ultimately defined the game.

With the bases loaded and one out, Timon dropped down a squeeze bunt. He beat it out and Mascoutah grabbed a 1-0 lead.

“I got it down and, sure enough, got a single out of it,” Timon said. “Man, I was joyous. I was fired up.”

Another sacrifice bunt and an infield single built a 5-0 lead for Mascoutah, which sent nine hitters to the plate in the inning. One of the area’s top hitters, Brendan Brock, accounted for one of the five runs. He reached on an infield single, then stole second, third and — believe it or not — home.

Mascoutah’s second time through its lineup generated better results than the first. Through the first three innings, Mascoutah stranded three runners and struck out twice against Effingham starter Josh McDevitt, who was pulled after four innings.

“Good lineups learn. They see a pitcher in the time through and they get better. And hopefully the third time through, they get better,” said Eddy, the Mascoutah coach. “Our guys got better the second time through and were able to focus and hit more balls hard.”

The Flaming Hearts (17-13) answered with their lone run in the home half of the fourth. Kaden Nichols led off with a walk and came around to score on an RBI base hit by John Harper to cut the deficit to 5-1. But they couldn’t muster any more offense.

“We fell apart there,” first-year Effingham coach Curran McNeely said. “When you get out of there down five, you’ve got to find a way pretty quickly to cut that score in half and we just didn’t.”

Mascoutah regained its five-run lead and added it to it the rest of the way. Wyatt Beer’s run-scoring single in the fifth made it 6-1, and Mascoutah tacked on three in the sixth and one more in the seventh.

On the mound, Timon continued to wheel and deal.

And whenever he faced trouble, he dug down for a little extra. When Effingham’s Myles Maxedon mashed a two-out triple to deep right-center field, Timon countered with a strikeout to end the inning. When Effingham loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, Timon induced a game-ending double play.

“We compete. We enjoy the game, we enjoy the competition,” Eddy said. “When you throw strikes, you give the defense a chance. When the defense makes the plays behind you, that’s what winning baseball is.”

