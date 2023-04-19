O'FALLON, Mo. — Mason Torminio knew he needed to come up big.

With his team clinging to a one-run lead in the top half of the sixth inning, the Troy Buchanan senior right fielder delivered a triple to the gap in right-center field to plate two runs and give the Trojans some much-needed breathing room on their way to a 5-2 win over Francis Howell North in the second of three GAC Baseball Classic games Wednesday at CarShield Field.

“Really, the main focus is just trying to keep the team up and a hit like that gets the momentum back going, so it was a great momentum shift for us,” Torminio said. “I was just going up there looking to get the runners in that were on, so I was just looking to do a job and I got it to the wall in the gap.”

Troy (11-10 overall, 3-3 GAC South) has won five of six, including back-to-back victories over the Knights (4-12, 1-5).

“We played pretty clean,” Trojans coach Justin Rodgers said. “We keep track of the freebies and we try to be around or under five walks, errors and hit batters. I think we were at three or four on that.”

Senior Ryan McDonald had a solid game toeing the rubber for the Trojans, tossing six innings and allowing just two runs on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

“Pretty good day on the mound,” McDonald said. “I didn't have it all, but I was able to have enough. I tried to keep us in the ballgame and my defense worked wonderfully behind me.”

Torminio was one of three Troy hitters with two hits and he reached base all three times with a hit by pitch in the mix.

“He's been swinging a good bat, doing a good job at the plate for us, hitting a lot of balls hard,” Rodgers said. “I'm really happy with what we've seen from him. He's a great kid that does the right things.”

Torminio has heated up along with the weather with mulit-hit outings in four of his last eight games after notching just one in his first 10 contests this season.

“I'm a lot more comfortable,” he said. “I was pretty nervous at the beginning and I talked to a couple guys and just kind of changed my mindset at the plate. So, now I'm just more comfortable up there and have been doing a lot better.”

Troy struck first with a run in the top of the third on Drew Schulte's RBI hit and increased the lead to 2-0 one inning later when a throw home from the outfield on a single went past home plate.

Howell North finally got on the board with a run in the bottom of the fifth as four hits in the frame culminated in Kruz Robles' two-out single to right.

Just when it looked like the Knights might have the momentum, the Trojans put the first two batters on in the top of the sixth.

After a popout, Torminio drove the first pitch of the next at-bat from Howell North starter Kyler Moring into right-center and the ball rolled all the way to the wall to allow both runners to score for a 4-1 lead.

“Huge swing by Mason there right after they scored,” Rodgers said. “He's been hitting a lot balls hard and it was nice to see him find the gap there with a line drive.”

Freshman third baseman Carson Twellman followed with a run-scoring fly ball to left to bump Troy's lead up to four.

The Knights got one of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly of their own by Patrick Martinez, but McDonald closed his day with a strikeout to end the threat.

“McDonald didn't have his best stuff today, but he pitched a good game for us,” Rodgers said. “He bears down when he gets guys on base and I think he wants to be in that moment and kind of find a way to get out of it.”

Kyle Thompson then came in and fanned a pair of batters in a 1-2-3 seventh to close the door and seal the win for the Trojans.

“He threw great. He's been waiting for the opportunity and he took advantage of it today,” McDonald said of Thompson. “It feels great to get the confidence up and we'll keep it rolling now.”

Troy Buchanan 5, Francis Howell North 2