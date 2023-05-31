Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CENTRALIA, Ill. — Triad took a first-inning punch that all but knocked it out Wednesday.

Effingham scored seven runs and sent 12 batters to the plate and pranced to a 9-2 victory over the Knights in the semifinals of the Class 2A Centralia Sectional at Sprehe Field.

“I’ve been doing this a long time now,” Knights coach Jesse Bugger said. “You start to realize that every once in a while, it’s not going to be your night — for whatever reason.

“Baseball is a strange game in that way. They were ready, we showed a little weakness and they jumped on it. Before you know it, it kind of took the air out of the ball.”

Junior Brady Coon departed just five batters into the game and was relieved by senior Nic Funk. Triad already trailed 5-0 before Effingham scored the final two runs of the inning on an error.

That was more than enough for Flaming Hearts right-hander Josh McDevitt, who went the distance and yielded just two fifth-inning runs. Triad had six baserunners against McDevitt in the final three innings, but McDevitt stayed the course.

Effingham (20-15) will play Mount Vernon (23-14) in the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday. There is a possibility the game will be moved up to 10 o’clock, according to Centralia athletics director Lee Bennett.

Flaming Hearts coach Curran McNeely likes his team’s chances to win the sectional and advance to the Decatur Super-Sectional.

“We’re playing our best baseball right now,” McNeely said. “It’s the time you want to be playing your best ball. It’s been up and down, up and down. We were kind of down toward the last half of the year. For whatever reason, we’ve gotten hot.”

Because of that, McNeely wasn’t shocked to see the Flaming Hearts strike so early and with such force, even though Triad (26-12) was a formidable opponent.

“Honestly, with this team I don’t want to say it’s unusual, because I think they’re capable of a lot of things,” McNeely said. “We haven’t necessarily done that this year, but I will say, the last three or four games we played, we have been very disciplined in the box. To see us hang seven in the first, I don’t want to say I was surprised at all because of how hard they’ve been working.”

Trailing 9-0 and in danger of being short-gamed, Triad scored two runs in the fifth. One scored on an error and the other came home on sophomore Hayden Bugger’s sacrifice fly.

But the Knights couldn’t mount a serious threat. They stranded two runners in the sixth and another in the seventh.

“The kid loves to compete,” McNeely said of McDevitt. “He struggled in a couple of innings there, especially later in the game. He started to miss off the plate a little bit with the slider, and his fastball hurt him. But he hung in there and kept battling.”

Bugger said he didn’t want to have a long leash with Coon. He hoped calling on Funk would give the Flaming Hearts a new look that could stem the tide. It didn’t work out that way.

“(Coon’s) fastball command was off just a little bit. They took advantage with a couple of 0-2 hits early,” Bugger said. “I just wanted to try to break the rhythm of the game more than anything at that point, but we had a misplay and it snowballed. That happens.

“It’s not the way we drew it up, but I’m still proud of the boys. They had a good season. It’s disappointing, but you move on.”

The Knights advanced to the Decatur Super-Sectional last year and lost a tight game to Chatham Glenwood. Wherever the season ends, the finality is harsh.

“One of these days, I want to be the guy that’s happy at the end of the year,” Bugger said. “But so far, no matter where you’re at, you want a little bit more. You want your season to go on. The seniors, I want to be their coach another week, another two weeks, whatever it might be. We want to be a team as long as possible.”