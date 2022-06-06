Triad bats go quiet in 3A super-sectional loss to Chatham Glenwood

DECATUR, Ill. — Triad’s offense went stone cold Monday.

The Knights were limited to two hits by left-hander Zane Danielson in a 3-0 loss to Chatham Glenwood in the Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional baseball game at Millikin University.

Triad junior Nic Funk had singles in the fourth and sixth innings. But the remainder of the Knights’ lineup was 0-for 20 against Danielson, who went the distance, walked three and struck out seven.

“We weren’t able to string much together offensively,” Triad coach Jesse Bugger said. “That was the story of the game for us. It’s frustrating. We hit pretty well most of the time. You have to give (Danielson) credit. He threw a good game and held us down. He held us in check. We sure didn’t center many baseballs.”

The victory, Chatham Glenwood’s second this season over Triad, advanced the Titans (32-7) to the state tournament Friday and Saturday in Joliet.

The Knights (33-6) received a superb outing from junior right-hander Austin Brown (8-2), who allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits, walked two and struck out eight in seven innings, relying largely on a dazzling slider.

Triad, however, committed two costly errors and a momentum-changing baserunning mistake that damaged its chances to advance.

“We just didn’t hit well,” Brown said. “They kept making plays and their pitcher was good. That was that. (The errors) hurt, but that happens. It’s part of the game. You can’t do much about it.”

Danielson walked two hitters in the first, then retired nine in a row before surrendering his first hit to Funk, a line drive to left. The Knights, however, stranded two more runners in the inning and had only two batters reach over the last three innings, one of whom was quickly erased.

“In the early innings, I focused on my fastball mainly,” Danielson said. “Toward the end of the game, my arm got fatigued and I started working the changeup. The last three innings, my changeup was as good as it gets.”

Titans coach Casey Erickson gave high marks to Danielson.

“He had a sneaky fastball,” he said. “He kept them off-balanced with his off-speed pitches. He competed really hard and didn’t give in. (Triad) had some good at-bats, but they fouled some pitches off. He was a dog today and he’s been doing that for a while now.”

Chatham Glenwood scored the only runs it needed in the second.

With one out, Mason Marshall walked and went to third on Tyler Marconi’s single. Danielson then hit a grounder in the hole between first and second. Triad second baseman Gabe Giacoletto couldn’t make a clean pickup, then threw late to first as Marshall scored.

A passed ball moved the runners to second and third. After Brown struck out Sam Hulvey, Cru Erickson singled to score Marconi and make it 2-0. Knights center fielder Connor Bain, however, threw out courtesy runner Landon Marconi at the plate, saving a run and keeping Triad’s deficit at two.

Bain made another stellar play in the third, chasing down Eli Curtis’ smash off the center-field fence. Bain threw a strike to shortstop John Rea, whose relay to third cut down Curtis as he tried to stretch the hit into a triple.

The Titans added an insurance run in the sixth.

Nolan McMasters walked and went to second on an infield single by Will Plattner. Curtis sacrificed the runners to second and third, and Triad pulled in its infield.

Parker Detmers grounded to Rea at shortstop. McMasters broke for home on contact, and Rea’s throw to the plate was in time. But catcher Carter Vandever lost control of the ball and McMasters slid safely across to make it 3-0.

“In the postseason, we know that third category on the box score (errors) is tremendously big,” Bugger said. “You start putting marks in that category and it’s hard to overcome at times. We bust it pretty hard on defense and try to get better all the time, but easy plays or fairly simple plays get a little tougher with all the added pressure sometimes.”

One of the biggest plays in the game came in the sixth.

Rea led off with a grounder to third, where Hulvey made a clean pickup, straightened and threw way high to first. Rea broke for second, but Chatham Glenwood second baseman Garrett Rath was backing up the play. The ball caromed off the wall to Rath, who threw to second to get the sliding Rea.

Instead of having a runner at first or second with no outs, Triad suddenly was down to its final five outs against a three-run deficit.

“John is an aggressive player. He was trying to make an aggressive play,” Bugger said. “The throw took a bad hop — a fortunate carom for them and a bad one for us. Hindsight is 20/20, but we could have played it safe there. (Rath) was hustling and he made a good play there. That’s what happens.”

Erickson said: “It was a big play. It was the first out of the inning. A huge heads-up play, maybe a little luck involved as well. I don’t know how the ball stayed in play. It looked like it hit the top of the fence and bounced back. Luckily, we were able to get a guy covering at second base and we got the out.”

Brown hated to see the Knights’ season come to an end but he’s looking forward to his senior year.

“It sucks, but I’ve just got to look forward and go have fun in summer ball,” Brown said. “This was my first high school season pitching. This is probably the season I’ll remember the most because I had never pitched in high school before.”

