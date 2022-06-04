Triad beats Mascoutah for 3A baseball sectional title

TROY, Ill. — Triad senior Connor Bain woke up Saturday not feeling his best.

It certainly didn't show on the diamond. Bain pitched a one-hit complete-game shutout besides getting a hit and scoring a run.

That helped spark the Knights to a 6-0 win over Mascoutah in the Class 3A Triad Sectional baseball final between the top two teams in the rugged Mississippi Valley Conference.

It is the sixth sectional championship for Triad, which advanced into the final eight. The last time the Knights reached the state semifinals was 2018.

The Knights will play Chatham Glenwood at 6 p.m. Monday at Millikin University in Decatur in a 3A super-sectional.

Sectional host Triad (33-5) has won 15 of its last 16, including nine in a row. Mascoutah (29-7) saw its 12-game winning streak snapped. Triad and Mascoutah split two regular-season meetings.

"Honestly, I woke up not feeling the best," said Bain, who will pitch in college for Drury University in Springfield, Mo. "I think it's just that we've been working so hard that my body was just tired."

Bain struck out nine and issued three walks, including two in the bottom of the seventh. He retired the first 12 batters he faced before giving up a single to left by Jayden Mueller to open the fifth inning.

Despite the game being at Triad, the Knights were the visitors at the game. There was a large crowd supporting both schools in attendance.

Bain used the crowd and getting the opportunity to lead off the game, even though it was on the home field, as an elixir to rejuvenate himself.

"Once you get here and the crowd is so ecstatic and everything, it's just awesome," Bain said. "I had no feeling but amazing after I got here."

He had to feel amazing after the top of the first inning. Triad sent nine men to the plate and scored five runs to take command.

"We came out and put up a five spot and then Connor took over," Triad coach Jesse Bugger said. "Connor was really, really good. He had that determined look about him. I don't think he was going to be denied."

Mascoutah coach Don Eddy agreed.

"We only had one hit and we struck out way too much," Eddy said. "We didn't do near the job we needed to do."

Bain led off the first with a single off losing freshman pitcher Austin Musso.

"Usually I like being at home, but (Saturday) being the visitors and getting that hit, I was more relaxed," Bain said. "When I went to the mound I was a lot better. There were no nerves. I was ready to go."

Senior Jake Radosevich and junior Nic Funk both walked with one out to load the bases.

A pair of sophomores took over for the Knights.

With the bases loaded, Brady Coon singled up the middle to drive in two runs. He took second on a throw to third.

"I just tried to calm myself down there and put a barrel on the ball," Coon said. "I was excited. I got a pitch I could hit. It was good to jump on them there."

Bugger expected Coon to deliver.

"For a sophomore, he's been clutch all season," Bugger said. "He's come up big a lot a lot. He was around with us last year. He plays older than he is. That was a big hit by him right there."

Carter Vandever tripled down the right field line to make it 4-0 for the Knights.

"It felt really good," Vandever said. "It was a pitch on the outside and I went with it. I wanted to barrel it down the line and score some runs. I thought it was a triple all the way. It was my second this year. Scoring those runs in the first inning was massive for us. Connor did a great job."

With two outs, senior Reed Wendler singled home Vandever to complete the outburst.

"Unfortunately, we never rebounded from the five they got in the first inning," Eddy said. "It didn't go the way we wanted to. They played better than us today and they won."

Bain took over on the mount and stymied the Mascoutah attack.

"I found the zone early," said Bain, who improved to 6-1. "I made good pitches. I was just trying to get ground balls today. My location was working. I was getting ground balls with my change-up and curveball. I got a lot of soft, weak groud balls. My infield defense was amazing today. It was an all-around team effort and a team win today."

Bugger was impressed.

"This was as strong as he's been all season," Bugger said. "They have a good lineup and they're a well coached team. There are not a lot of easy outs in that lineup and there were times today when he cruised. He got his breaking ball over and he mixed in his change-up. He slammed the door shut there in the beginning. Then you get in the fourth or fifth and you're down 5-0. it's a tall hill to have to climb. He just did a great job."

Bain got out of the jam in the fifth. After Mueller led off with a sharp single to left, Bain walked a batter with one out. But he struck out the next two Indians to quell the uprising.

Mascoutah's other opportunity came in the seventh. A one-out walk and a walk with two outs gave the Indians a chance. However, Bain got a foul pop out to end the game.

"You've got to put together several in a row and we didn't," Eddy said. "We were hoping to start stringing it together and it didn't happen. We were just on the wrong end of it today. I love my team. We lost our No. 1 pitcher three innings into the year. We weren't quite sure what would happen after that. We had a lot of guys step up. Austin turned into our No. 1 and honestly, he didn't have a jersey in our dugout for the first game. I'm proud of their effort. We just got beat."

Now, it's on to play Monday. Triad is one of the final eight teams standing in Class 3A.

"It's going to be awesome," Bain said. "I can't wait."