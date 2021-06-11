Triad falls to Charleston in Class 3A sectional final

CHARLESTON, ILL. — Triad baseball coach Jesse Bugger admired his team's fight all season long.

He remained proud minutes after the Knights dropped a 7-6 decision to Charleston in eight innings in the Class 3A Sectional 8 championship game at Charleston High on Friday evening.

"Our kids showed a lot of fight," Bugger said. "A lot of tough circumstances went into today. I thought that we gave a championship-type effort, we just didn't make enough plays in the end."

Triad wraps up the season with 26 wins, the sixth time the Knights have recorded 25 or more wins in 12 years under Bugger.

Charleston (26-9) will take on Springfield (28-5) at Milliken University on Monday in a super-sectional game.

The Knights held a 5-1 lead going to the fourth inning, but the home team slowly clawed back into the contest.

"We've been in this situation before at least six times on this field," Charleston coach Derrick Landus said. "I think we've come back and won five times in those games, so we knew that we weren't worried about it."

Charleston was able to take a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a three-run bomb by senior Dane Herrington.