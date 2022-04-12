Triad rallies in second game to complete doubleheader sweep of Waterloo

TROY, Ill. — Waterloo baseball coach Mark Vogel didn’t need much time Tuesday to determine what makes the Triad Knights tick: Their bats never quit.

Triad scored two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth as they rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Bulldogs in the second game of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader.

“There’s no out in that lineup, so you never get a break,” said Vogel, whose team also dropped the first game 11-2. “They take such good, disciplined at-bats and they hit the ball the other way. That’s a really good baseball team. I don’t think we’re going to see another (Class) 3A team better than Triad all year.”

Knights coach Jesse Bugger will ride the wave as long as he can. A seven-game winning streak has lifted his team to 12-3 overall and 2-0 in the league.

“They’re competitive and they’re fun,” Bugger said. “We just tell them what we want them to do and hope they do it. That’s the way we want to play. … We’ve got a long way to go, but I think we can keep improving.”

Senior John Rea’s two-run homer to left tied the game at 3 in the fifth. In the sixth, senior Reed Wendler rapped a two-run triple to left center that made it 5-3, and senior Gabe Giacoletto followed with an RBI single through a tightened infield against freshman reliever A.J. Sensel to extend the lead to 6-3.

Wendler had a look of confidence when he strolled to the plate with two runners aboard against Bulldogs sophomore Nate Phillips.

“(The count) was 3-1 and I was looking for a fastball. I got it and put the barrel on it,” said Wendler, a left-handed hitter who also had a double in the second. “I felt confident going in there. My swing before the game felt really good. I kept my head up even though I didn’t play the first game. I let it rip.”

Wendler only had four plate appearances as a junior.

“He’s a hard-working kid,” Bugger said. “He didn’t get a lot of (playing time) last year. He worked hard and got himself in good shape. Now he’s getting some chances and taking advantage of it. I’m happy he was able to come through.”

The Knights felt good with a three-run cushion, particularly the way junior Austin Brown was throwing out of the bullpen. Brown relieved sophomore Brady Coon to start the fourth and worked four shutout innings, yielding two singles, walking none and striking out seven.

It was Brown’s second relief appearance of the season to go with two starts.

“I try to think I’m going to get a win every time I go in there,” Brown said. “I like pumping it by (hitters) and watching them swing and miss. Get the ball and throw it. Once I get going, it’s hard to stop me. I thought I did pretty good today.

“This is probably one of the best hitting teams I’ve ever been on in my years of playing baseball. I think we’re going to make a good run this year.”

Bugger credited Brown for giving the Knights a chance to come back.

“Brown threw really well,” he said. “That’s one of our strengths; we’ve got some arms, so if somebody is struggling, there’s somebody else waiting to hop in there. That’s what happened today. He held them in check and that gave us a chance to get back in the ballgame. It was big.”

After Triad senior Connor Bain opened the game with a home run to left — the Knights were the visiting team in the second game — Waterloo scored single runs in the first, second and third to take its two-run lead.

Junior Bryce Reese had a sacrifice fly in the first, senior Jack McFarlane had a run-scoring single in the second and Reese added an RBI double in the third.

“We left a couple of more opportunities out there,” said Vogel, whose team is 6-8 overall and 0-2 in the league. “Against Triad, when you get a chance to score four or five runs, you’re going to probably have to do it. But we’re growing and learning every day we’re out here. One thing I like about our group is they’re playing hard and they’re competing. As long as they keep doing that, that’s all I can ask for.”

In addition to his two RBIs, Reese threw out two runners attempting to steal. Junior Evan Davis had three singles and senior Noah Meyers had a pair of singles to lead the Bulldogs’ eight-hit attack.

Triad finished with nine hits. Senior Jake Radosevich joined Wendler with two hits apiece.

“The second game was a battle, like a lot of games are,” Bugger said. “It’s really tough to maintain intensity through a doubleheader, so I was a little bit concerned with it being a conference doubleheader. It was a little bit different and I was proud of our guys, the way they competed. We got down in the second game and didn’t panic. We kept putting together good at-bats.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.