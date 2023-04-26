TROY, Ill. — TJ Suter desperately wanted to close out a nonconference baseball game Tuesday.

The Triad senior wanted to lock down a wild extra-inning victory, but Jesse Bugger had an eye out for the future.

The long-time Triad coach knew he'd need Suter out of the bullpen.

"TJ wanted the win last night, but we only let him go 16 pitches to make sure he was available (Wednesday)," Bugger said. "I think he’s OK with that now."

Having the crafty curveball thrower proved key as he controlled the Mascoutah offense long enough for the Knights to get going late and earn a walkoff 4-3 victory in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest.

"(This is) huge," Bugger said. "It’s bigger for us because we’re always looking forward to sectional seeding. It puts us in a position that we want to be in going into the postseason."

Triad (16-8 overall, 6-0 MVC), the No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, notched its fourth win over Mascoutah (16-5-1, 3-3) in the last five meetings.

The win moves the Knights one step closer to their third consecutive conference championship. A win in the next conference game on May 1 against Highland earns them at least a share of the MVC title.

"It’s on us to win the conference," Suter said. "We don’t want the split, we want it outright. (Doing it) against Highland would be the dream."

Despite being lifted early against Nashville on Tuesday, Suter knew it was best for the team.

"I always want to go for the win," Suter said. "But this was the game that was best for the team."

Suter came on out of the bullpen throwing 3 2-3 innings of shutout ball. He gave up one hit and walked two while striking out two leaning heavily on his curveball.

"Yeah, it was the most confident I was with," Suter said. "It was the one I could get over for a strike."

With Suter slamming the door on the Mascoutah offense, Triad's offense found life in the fifth inning. Taking advantage of an error in the field, senior Wyatt Bugger scored to break up the shutout before junior Wyatt Suter scored on an RBI groundout by Hayden Bugger.

Triad was able to tie it up in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by senior Nic Funk.

"I thought it was huge that our boys were resilient today," Bugger said. We could have folded early on with the way we came out. (Walks) hurt us early. For us to not come out and keep fighting back. We’ve been in a little bit of a funk recently. I was so proud of the guys for continuing to fight."

With runners on third and second and two outs in the seventh inning, Mascoutah was called for a balk that allowed sophomore Isaac Ackerman to score the winning run and give Triad a walk-off win.

"I think that was the first balk walk-off I’ve been a part of in my 20-plus years here," Bugger said.

Mascoutah senior and Eastern Illinois University commit Zane Timon got the no-decision going six-plus innings giving up one earned run on nine hits and striking out eight.

"Zane did a really good job," Mascoutah coach Don Eddy said. "He held them scoreless the first four innings, filled up the strike zone with multiple pitches being thrown for a strike. Zane pitched a good game for us."

Triad 4, Mascoutah 3