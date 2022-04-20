Trio of home runs power Seckman past Festus in the rain

FESTUS — He couldn't really explain the feeling, but Gavin Johnston feels a rush of excitement when he sees his teammates launch a ball over the fence.
Even after the Seckman senior slammed his first home run of the season, he still pointed to celebrating his teammates' home run Wednesday as the highlight of his day.
"When you see them hit those, you just get so much more excited," Johnston said.
Seckman got a chance to celebrate three home runs as the Jaguars' offense exploded for a 16-9 victory over Festus on a rainy day at Festus High School.
Seckman (13-2) pushed its winning streak over its Jefferson County rival to six successive games. The 16 runs are the third-highest output the potent Jaguars offense has produced this year.
The Jaguars are averaging nine runs per game for the second consecutive season.
"We've been hitting the ball well," Seckman coach Brad Hagedorn said. "We've got some guys who can really swing it."
Johnston's first home run of the season was a three-run shot as part of an eight-run sixth inning. Senior outfielder Andrew Kuehn hit a solo shot to lead off the fourth inning, while senior catcher Steven Allen hit a two-run shot in the first inning that capped a four-run first inning.
Even with the rain coming down in sheets, it couldn't douse the explosive offense.
Seckman's offense battered out 13 hits with Allen leading the way with four RBI. Kuehn, Johnston and Grant Anderson picked up three RBI each for Seckman.
"It definitely wasn't ideal, but you got to come out and perform," Allen said. "You can't worry about the (conditions)."
As incendiary as their offense was, Festus (13-5) caught fire later in the game. All nine runs came in the final three frames.
After the Jaguars exploded for eight runs in the top of the sixth and took a 15-3 lead, the Tigers took advantage of three errors in the field and plated five runs on two hits to keep within striking distance of Seckman.
"We may have gotten a little lackadaisical after those eight runs," Hagedorn said. "We let a few slip away and they saw what can happen when we do that."
Festus' Connor McDonald paced the offense with three RBI. Hayden Bates, Tyler Bizzle and Mason Schirmer collected two RBI each for the Tigers.
The four runs that the Jaguars scored in the first inning were more than enough for Seckman starter Ryan Congemo. The senior fought through the driving rain and threw four shutout innings before being lifted in the fifth inning.
"He's a dog," Congemo said. "He pitches like that all the time when he's out there. Even if he's getting squeezed, he doesn't show it, he just keeps pumping."
Congemo went 4 2-3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits and striking out three.
