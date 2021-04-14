 Skip to main content
Tuesday's best hitting performances
Tuesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Drew Bauman, Valle Catholic (vs Arcadia Valley)33231001000
Nick Williams, Civic Memorial (vs Wood River)22330001000
Levi Kelsay, St. Louis Patriots (vs Duchesne)33130001000
Drew Harper, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)3423101750
John Kramer, Lafayette (vs Marquette)2313001666
Josh Bieser, Valle Catholic (vs Arcadia Valley)4503200800
Jayden Gegg, Valle Catholic (vs Arcadia Valley)2433010500
Landen Roberts, St. Clair (vs Cuba)2313101666
Adam Hanan, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)3423100750
Cashen Schranz, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock)2313100666
Jackson Mitchell, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)2423100500
John Butka, John Burroughs (vs Westminster)33210001000
Jayden Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)2322200666
Bryer Arview, Civic Memorial (vs Wood River)22310001000
Aiden Heberlie, Valle Catholic (vs Arcadia Valley)4531000800
Carson Subbert, Francis Howell (vs Holt)22111001000
Daniel Darin, Gibault (vs Waterloo)2422010500
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Festus)2312000666
Andrew Kuehn, Seckman (vs Clayton)3431010750
Grant Richars, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)2422001500
