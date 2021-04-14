Tuesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Drew Bauman, Valle Catholic (vs Arcadia Valley)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Nick Williams, Civic Memorial (vs Wood River)
|2
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Levi Kelsay, St. Louis Patriots (vs Duchesne)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Drew Harper, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|750
|John Kramer, Lafayette (vs Marquette)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Josh Bieser, Valle Catholic (vs Arcadia Valley)
|4
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|800
|Jayden Gegg, Valle Catholic (vs Arcadia Valley)
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|500
|Landen Roberts, St. Clair (vs Cuba)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Adam Hanan, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Cashen Schranz, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Jackson Mitchell, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|John Butka, John Burroughs (vs Westminster)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jayden Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Bryer Arview, Civic Memorial (vs Wood River)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Aiden Heberlie, Valle Catholic (vs Arcadia Valley)
|4
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|800
|Carson Subbert, Francis Howell (vs Holt)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Daniel Darin, Gibault (vs Waterloo)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|500
|Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Festus)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Andrew Kuehn, Seckman (vs Clayton)
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Grant Richars, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500