Tuesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)
|3
|3
|3
|6
|0
|2
|1
|1000
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Bourbon)
|3
|4
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|3
|4
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Kyle Tymkew, Oakville (vs Parkway South)
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|John Kramer, Lafayette (vs Kirkwood)
|2
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|666
|Connor Boldt, Ladue (vs Webster Groves)
|4
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Cashen Schranz, Maplewood-RH (vs Bayless)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Carter Hoog, Valle Catholic (vs Valley Caledonia)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Ben Goff, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Jayden Gegg, Valle Catholic (vs Valley Caledonia)
|2
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Ian Thornton, Brentwood (vs Crossroads College Prep)
|2
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ty Berumen, Edwardsville (vs Columbia)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Jake Millard, Lutheran St. Charles (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Jackson Brooks, Alton (vs Roxana)
|2
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|400
|Mason Roehr, Granite City (vs Alton Marquette)
|4
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|800
|Austin Callovini, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|750
|Evan Funkhouser, Edwardsville (vs Columbia)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Joshua Rhiney, University City (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|3
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Brad Beier, Lutheran South (vs John Burroughs)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|750
|Ian Feld, University City (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|400