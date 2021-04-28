 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's best hitting performances
0 comments

Tuesday's best hitting performances

  • 0

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Red Bud)33360211000
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Bourbon)3416001750
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)3425101750
Kyle Tymkew, Oakville (vs Parkway South)33043001000
John Kramer, Lafayette (vs Kirkwood)2334002666
Connor Boldt, Ladue (vs Webster Groves)44230101000
Cashen Schranz, Maplewood-RH (vs Bayless)33321011000
Carter Hoog, Valle Catholic (vs Valley Caledonia)22231011000
Ben Goff, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)33130011000
Jayden Gegg, Valle Catholic (vs Valley Caledonia)2334001666
Ian Thornton, Brentwood (vs Crossroads College Prep)22330001000
Ty Berumen, Edwardsville (vs Columbia)2324001666
Jake Millard, Lutheran St. Charles (vs O'Fallon Christian)33221101000
Jackson Brooks, Alton (vs Roxana)2524101400
Mason Roehr, Granite City (vs Alton Marquette)4513110800
Austin Callovini, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern)3432020750
Evan Funkhouser, Edwardsville (vs Columbia)2313101666
Joshua Rhiney, University City (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)3523000600
Brad Beier, Lutheran South (vs John Burroughs)3412201750
Ian Feld, University City (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)2504000400
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports