Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Keegan Fowler, Pattonville (vs Affton)
|3
|3
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|JC Whitelock, Principia (vs St. Louis Patriots)
|3
|3
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1000
|Andrew Henke, St. Dominic (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|750
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Gibault)
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Tyler Pinkley, Pattonville (vs Affton)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jackson Torbit, Webster Groves (vs Lindbergh)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Hayden Hoerchler, Wesclin (vs Carlyle)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Brenan Goering, St. Charles West (vs St. Charles)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Jackson Gross, Festus (vs Jefferson)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Wyatt Brown, Affton (vs Pattonville)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|666
|Brandon Oelrich, Wesclin (vs Carlyle)
|3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Kyle Manker, Pattonville (vs Affton)
|2
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|400
|Mason Lee, Pattonville (vs Affton)
|3
|5
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|600
|Alex Schreckenberg, Columbia (vs Breese Central)
|2
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Logan Stewart, St. Louis Patriots (vs Principia)
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Lucas Riebeling, Columbia (vs Breese Central)
|2
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Gibault)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Hayden Bates, Festus (vs Jefferson)
|2
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Luke Krapf, Webster Groves (vs Lindbergh)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Jonathan Dickmann, St. Louis Patriots (vs Principia)
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|666