Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Aidan Gaither, Columbia (vs Wood River)
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Brady Picarelli, Eureka (vs Oakville)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Wyatt Coughlin, Belleville West (vs Wheaton Warrenville South)
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Charlie Karlovic, John Burroughs (vs Chaminade)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Sam Sailors, Parkway Central (vs Priory)
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Lucas Riebeling, Columbia (vs Wood River)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Kabren Koelling, Borgia (vs Owensville)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Cole Christensen, Principia (vs Brentwood)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Tyler Bizzle, Festus (vs Lutheran South)
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Mason Tiepelman, Mehlville (vs University City)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Logan Slinkard, Lutheran South (vs Festus)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|666
|David Budd, Mehlville (vs University City)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Charlie Berry, Lafayette (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Kaden Patke, Borgia (vs Owensville)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Mason Schirmer , Festus (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Nick Peters, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Wood River)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Wood River)
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Quentin Kluesner, Francis Howell Central (vs Lindbergh)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Skyler Schuster, Alton Marquette (vs Christ Our Rock Lutheran)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750