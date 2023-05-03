Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Trenton Mitchell, Brentwood (vs Crossroads College Prep)
|2
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Andrew Hendrickson, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)
|4
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Mason Tiepelman, Mehlville (vs Ritenour)
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Drew Churnock, Maplewood-RH (vs Bayless)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Dominic Voegele, Columbia (vs Roxana)
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Julian Trentman, Freeburg (vs Breese Central)
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Hayden Bernreuter, Wesclin (vs Okawville)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Gavin Hackmann, Hermann (vs Borgia)
|2
|4
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|500
|Wilson Decker, Hazelwood West (vs Orchard Farm)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|750
|Kris Alcorn, Collinsville (vs Alton)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Caeleb Copeland, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Cole Funkhouser, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Hayden Garner, Alton Marquette (vs Carrollton, Illinois)
|2
|4
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|500
|Aiden McIntyre, Maplewood-RH (vs Bayless)
|2
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|400
|Payten Mugele, Wesclin (vs Okawville)
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Calvin Swinney, Clayton (vs University City)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|666
|Lucas Huebner, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jack Nobe, Borgia (vs Hermann)
|3
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|600
|Brandon Oelrich, Wesclin (vs Okawville)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Riley Iffrig, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000