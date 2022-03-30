 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Rilley Iffrig, Edwardsville (vs Lincoln-Way East)33160011000
Nate Pruneau, Crystal City (vs Valley Park)44442101000
Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Roxana)44341011000
Caleb Trieb, Marissa (vs Dupo)4524110800
Grant Huebner, Edwardsville (vs Lincoln-Way East)44320011000
Ryan Madigan, Hancock (vs McKinley)22240001000
Reese Rehmert, Hermann (vs Silex)2315110666
Mac Floyd, Lutheran South (vs Festus)33130001000
Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)3424200750
Connor Davenport, Orchard Farm (vs Gateway Science Academy)3424000750
Grant Richars, St. Dominic (vs St. Mary's)33120011000
Hayden Garner, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran)33321001000
Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Vandalia)33321001000
Ian Kirn, Crystal City (vs Valley Park)3433200750
Kaden Adams, Crystal City (vs Valley Park)2333200666
Charlton Prewett, St. James (vs Newburg)22220001000
Chris Ammons, Lindbergh (vs Francis Howell Central)3413100750
Chase Hurst, Marissa (vs Dupo)3522000600
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Silex)33211001000
Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran)33210101000
