Tuesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Rilley Iffrig, Edwardsville (vs Lincoln-Way East)
|3
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Nate Pruneau, Crystal City (vs Valley Park)
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1000
|Eli Hoerner, Freeburg (vs Roxana)
|4
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Caleb Trieb, Marissa (vs Dupo)
|4
|5
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|800
|Grant Huebner, Edwardsville (vs Lincoln-Way East)
|4
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Ryan Madigan, Hancock (vs McKinley)
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Reese Rehmert, Hermann (vs Silex)
|2
|3
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|666
|Mac Floyd, Lutheran South (vs Festus)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Landon Geragosian, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Connor Davenport, Orchard Farm (vs Gateway Science Academy)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Grant Richars, St. Dominic (vs St. Mary's)
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Hayden Garner, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Daniel Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Vandalia)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Ian Kirn, Crystal City (vs Valley Park)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Kaden Adams, Crystal City (vs Valley Park)
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Charlton Prewett, St. James (vs Newburg)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Chris Ammons, Lindbergh (vs Francis Howell Central)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Chase Hurst, Marissa (vs Dupo)
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Silex)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000