Tuesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Jake Walker, Oakville (vs Mehlville)3414101750
Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Gibault)3414200750
Drake Goetten, Jerseyville (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)22130001000
Patrick Mooney, SLUH (vs Webster Groves)22131001000
Dominick Hill-Wiley, McCluer (vs Jennings)2443101500
Jeremy Sheffield, Westminster (vs Priory)2314100666
Ryan Stevens, CBC (vs Chaminade)3432001750
Austin Hill, Marissa (vs Lebanon)2304100666
Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Columbia)22221001000
David Maclachlin, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Borgia)3413100750
Jack Nobe, Borgia (vs Lutheran St. Charles)33112001000
Grant Campbell, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh)3513000600
Dominic Marino, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette)2404000500
Jacob Allen, Oakville (vs Mehlville)33111001000
Brodie Short, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Borgia)2513001400
Dean Lyon, SLUH (vs Webster Groves)22210001000
Erin Watson, McCluer (vs Jennings)2322000666
Mikey Floretta, SLUH (vs Webster Groves)22210001000
Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)3421001750
Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Breese Central)3402100750
