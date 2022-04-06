Tuesday's best hitting performances

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jake Walker, Oakville (vs Mehlville)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Gibault)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Drake Goetten, Jerseyville (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Patrick Mooney, SLUH (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Dominick Hill-Wiley, McCluer (vs Jennings)
|2
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|500
|Jeremy Sheffield, Westminster (vs Priory)
|2
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Ryan Stevens, CBC (vs Chaminade)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Austin Hill, Marissa (vs Lebanon)
|2
|3
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Hunter Sample, Breese Central (vs Columbia)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|David Maclachlin, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Borgia)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Jack Nobe, Borgia (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Grant Campbell, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh)
|3
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Dominic Marino, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette)
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Jacob Allen, Oakville (vs Mehlville)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Brodie Short, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Borgia)
|2
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|400
|Dean Lyon, SLUH (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Erin Watson, McCluer (vs Jennings)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Mikey Floretta, SLUH (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Logan Mueller, Columbia (vs Breese Central)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750