Tuesday's best pitching performances
MASCOUTAH — The familiar ping of an aluminum bat was replaced for an afternoon by the thunderous crack of a wooden bat.
Chase Heath could envision more nightmares taking place as he stood on the mound trying to get the next sign.
WILDWOOD — John Kramer delivered the exclamation mark on a Tuesday afternoon filled with home runs for the Lafayette baseball team.
COLLINSVILLE — It had been 690 days since Drew Gericke sent out a tweet signaling it was game day.
KIRKWOOD — Wind whipped across the diamond Wednesday as a storm brewed around Kirkwood High School's baseball field.
KIRKWOOD — Vianney senior pitcher Cole Petrus said he felt his muscles tightening and his energy waning.
