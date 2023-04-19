Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Josh Weideman, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell North)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Cory Macke, DuBourg (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Garrett Shearer, SLUH (vs De Smet)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Cale Schaumburg , Crystal City (vs Principia)
|6.2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Owen Kelly, Belleville East (vs Alton)
|4.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Dylan Rossini, Clayton (vs Ritenour)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Henry Biffar, Webster Groves (vs Hazelwood West)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|David Budd, Mehlville (vs Affton)
|5.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Gabe Smith, Father McGivney (vs Christ Our Rock)
|4.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas Friess, Red Bud (vs Okawville)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Blake Whitney, Valley Park (vs Crossroads College Prep)
|3.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs South Callaway)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Luke Blackwell, Valmeyer (vs New Athens)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Andrew Zacha, Alton Marquette (vs Bunker Hill)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Hayden Boyd, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Tucker Desloge, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Nick Janik, Columbia (vs Wood River)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Santiago Storey, Hancock (vs Maplewood-RH)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette)
|5.1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Carter Cox, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|0