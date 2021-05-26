 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's best pitching performances
0 comments

Tuesday's best pitching performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Ray Rico, St. Charles West (vs Macon)7.015011105
Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Jerseyville)7.012011015
Nolan Zarek, Columbia (vs Wood River)5.010011010
Jacob Rowold, Valmeyer (vs Red Bud)7.06011103
Matthew Fook, Priory (vs Affton)9.06011118
Christian Logue, Father McGivney (vs Bunker Hill)7.07011025
Carter Trieb, Marissa (vs Lebanon, Illinois)6.07011116
Luke Wickenhauser, Hardin Calhoun (vs Carrollton, Illinois)6.09010234
Ben Stedman, Belleville West (vs East St. Louis)2.05010000
Nick Williams, Civic Memorial (vs Gibault)5.05010117
Blaise Pearson, Highland (vs Mater Dei)2.14010012
Kaden Joggerst, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville)5.04010332
Nick Muskopf, Belleville West (vs East St. Louis)2.04010120
Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Dupo)2.02010012
Daniel Darin, Gibault (vs Civic Memorial)5.07000017
Will Pryor, Centralia, Illinois (vs Althoff)3.23000013
Chris Thilman, Collinsville (vs O'Fallon)1.12000000
Kaden Vielweber, New Athens (vs Dupo)1.23000102
Kannon Walker, Belleville East (vs Edwardsville)6.23001546
James Vambaketes, Alton (vs Granite City)5.16000244
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports