Tuesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Ray Rico, St. Charles West (vs Macon)
|7.0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Gavin Huffman, Roxana (vs Jerseyville)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Nolan Zarek, Columbia (vs Wood River)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jacob Rowold, Valmeyer (vs Red Bud)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Matthew Fook, Priory (vs Affton)
|9.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Christian Logue, Father McGivney (vs Bunker Hill)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Carter Trieb, Marissa (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Luke Wickenhauser, Hardin Calhoun (vs Carrollton, Illinois)
|6.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Ben Stedman, Belleville West (vs East St. Louis)
|2.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nick Williams, Civic Memorial (vs Gibault)
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|Blaise Pearson, Highland (vs Mater Dei)
|2.1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kaden Joggerst, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Nick Muskopf, Belleville West (vs East St. Louis)
|2.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Jared Lisher, New Athens (vs Dupo)
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Daniel Darin, Gibault (vs Civic Memorial)
|5.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Will Pryor, Centralia, Illinois (vs Althoff)
|3.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Chris Thilman, Collinsville (vs O'Fallon)
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaden Vielweber, New Athens (vs Dupo)
|1.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Kannon Walker, Belleville East (vs Edwardsville)
|6.2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4
|6
|James Vambaketes, Alton (vs Granite City)
|5.1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4