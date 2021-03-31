Tuesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|JJ Lerner, Whitfield (vs Lutheran North)
|7.0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Sam Myers, St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|5.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|6.2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Caleb Moore, Holt (vs Poplar Bluff)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Garrett Gibson, St. James (vs Newburg)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Lane Harris, Francis Howell Central (vs Lindbergh)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Joshua Rhiney, University City (vs Hazelwood East)
|4.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Aiden McLendon, Ladue (vs Duchesne)
|3.0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Luke Redick, Kirkwood (vs Parkway Central)
|2.2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Matt Buchanan, Westminster (vs Summit)
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Shane Kearbey, Francis Howell (vs De Smet)
|3.0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Owen Struckhoff, Borgia (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|5.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Aidan Irelan, Festus (vs Lutheran South)
|4.1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Matt James, Francis Howell (vs De Smet)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Jackson Gross, Festus (vs Lutheran South)
|4.1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Zach Molden, Lutheran North (vs Whitfield)
|4.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Quentin Wilmes, Priory (vs Clayton)
|2.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Brady Hanneken, Borgia (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Parkway Central)
|3.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|James Wong, Priory (vs Clayton)
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4