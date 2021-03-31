 Skip to main content
Tuesday's best pitching performances
Tuesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
JJ Lerner, Whitfield (vs Lutheran North)7.012011014
Sam Myers, St. Charles (vs Winfield)5.011011020
Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Fort Zumwalt West)6.29010214
Caleb Moore, Holt (vs Poplar Bluff)5.04011022
Garrett Gibson, St. James (vs Newburg)3.06011020
Lane Harris, Francis Howell Central (vs Lindbergh)5.06010020
Joshua Rhiney, University City (vs Hazelwood East)4.01011011
Aiden McLendon, Ladue (vs Duchesne)3.06010021
Luke Redick, Kirkwood (vs Parkway Central)2.23010011
Matt Buchanan, Westminster (vs Summit)2.03010010
Shane Kearbey, Francis Howell (vs De Smet)3.05100010
Owen Struckhoff, Borgia (vs O'Fallon Christian)5.02010032
Aidan Irelan, Festus (vs Lutheran South)4.12010017
Matt James, Francis Howell (vs De Smet)4.03010135
Jackson Gross, Festus (vs Lutheran South)4.15100126
Zach Molden, Lutheran North (vs Whitfield)4.07000011
Quentin Wilmes, Priory (vs Clayton)2.00010015
Brady Hanneken, Borgia (vs O'Fallon Christian)2.03000000
Kannon Nesslage, Kirkwood (vs Parkway Central)3.07000040
James Wong, Priory (vs Clayton)2.12000004
