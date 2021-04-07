 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's best pitching performances
0 comments

Tuesday's best pitching performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Connor Throneberry, Marquette (vs Kirkwood)7.014011013
Ben Goff, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)5.013010003
Brayden Mayer, Borgia (vs Lutheran St. Charles)7.09011215
Jacob Frost, Oakville (vs Mehlville)5.09011215
Cole Eggerding, Lutheran South (vs MICDS)7.06011108
Cole Petrus, Vianney (vs De Smet)7.06011032
Alex Kuelker, Union (vs Sullivan)7.050112010
Elijah Tiznado, Parkway North (vs Metro)6.08010023
Kenny Hoener III, Hermann (vs Cuba)5.04011013
Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh)5.010010232
Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)6.05010022
Noah Hargraves, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)5.26010053
JJ Lerner, Whitfield (vs Affton)3.24010032
Alex Esker, CBC (vs Chaminade)7.05001113
Cameron Wieczorek, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway South)4.03010218
Aidan Haynes, Metro (vs Parkway North)6.010001141
Oliver Ferris, Whitfield (vs Affton)3.14100021
Sam Gordley, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)5.25010355
Bowen Brantingham, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)2.01100001
Kaleb Kennedy, Festus (vs Jefferson)4.16000003
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports