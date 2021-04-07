Tuesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Connor Throneberry, Marquette (vs Kirkwood)
|7.0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Ben Goff, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)
|5.0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brayden Mayer, Borgia (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|7.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Jacob Frost, Oakville (vs Mehlville)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Cole Eggerding, Lutheran South (vs MICDS)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Cole Petrus, Vianney (vs De Smet)
|7.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Alex Kuelker, Union (vs Sullivan)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|10
|Elijah Tiznado, Parkway North (vs Metro)
|6.0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Kenny Hoener III, Hermann (vs Cuba)
|5.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Lindbergh)
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)
|6.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Noah Hargraves, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|5.2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|JJ Lerner, Whitfield (vs Affton)
|3.2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Alex Esker, CBC (vs Chaminade)
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Cameron Wieczorek, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway South)
|4.0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|Aidan Haynes, Metro (vs Parkway North)
|6.0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Oliver Ferris, Whitfield (vs Affton)
|3.1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Sam Gordley, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)
|5.2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|5
|Bowen Brantingham, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)
|2.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kaleb Kennedy, Festus (vs Jefferson)
|4.1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3