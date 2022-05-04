 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)

PlayerIPKSvWCGERWkHA
Sam Lamer, Jerseyville (vs Mascoutah)7.013011013
Elijah Kjellberg, Parkway Central (vs Pattonville)7.011011113
Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)7.08011004
Ethan Smith, Lindbergh (vs Parkway South)7.07011216
David Budd, Mehlville (vs Ritenour)6.07011114
Logan Sternickle, Alton Marquette (vs Carrollton, Illinois)4.05011001
Tyler O'Neill, Centralia, Illinois (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)7.05011215
Marcus Payne, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia)7.080113110
Jack Stauss, Lafayette (vs Eureka)6.07010015
Chance Hunter, Dupo (vs Valmeyer)7.04011133
George Chaplin, Bayless (vs Normandy)3.07011030
Bowen Brantingham, John Burroughs (vs Priory)5.09010225
Nathan Sandler, Clayton (vs University City)3.17010013
Clayton Hopfinger, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian)5.06011135
Kannon Walker, Belleville East (vs Edwardsville)3.13010002
James Range, New Athens (vs Lebanon, Illinois)3.05010103
Morgan Copeland, Washington (vs Timberland)6.04010032
Charlie Weber, Chaminade (vs De Smet)7.07001105
Bryce Nicolay, Oakville (vs Kirkwood)2.14010011
Michael Baudendistel, SLUH (vs Vianney)1.01010000
