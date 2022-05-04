Tuesday's best pitching performances

Best performances (1 IP Minimum)
|Player
|IP
|K
|Sv
|W
|CG
|ER
|Wk
|HA
|Sam Lamer, Jerseyville (vs Mascoutah)
|7.0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Elijah Kjellberg, Parkway Central (vs Pattonville)
|7.0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Gavin Johnston, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Ethan Smith, Lindbergh (vs Parkway South)
|7.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|David Budd, Mehlville (vs Ritenour)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Logan Sternickle, Alton Marquette (vs Carrollton, Illinois)
|4.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tyler O'Neill, Centralia, Illinois (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|7.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Marcus Payne, Piasa Southwestern (vs Vandalia)
|7.0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|10
|Jack Stauss, Lafayette (vs Eureka)
|6.0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Chance Hunter, Dupo (vs Valmeyer)
|7.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|George Chaplin, Bayless (vs Normandy)
|3.0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Bowen Brantingham, John Burroughs (vs Priory)
|5.0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Nathan Sandler, Clayton (vs University City)
|3.1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Clayton Hopfinger, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian)
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Kannon Walker, Belleville East (vs Edwardsville)
|3.1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|James Range, New Athens (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Morgan Copeland, Washington (vs Timberland)
|6.0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Charlie Weber, Chaminade (vs De Smet)
|7.0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Bryce Nicolay, Oakville (vs Kirkwood)
|2.1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Michael Baudendistel, SLUH (vs Vianney)
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0